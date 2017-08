Modesto Police are looking for a 4-year old boy who has been missing for several hours.

Thomas “TJ” Lena was last seen with a woman named “Baby Girl” in the downtown area

according to police.

The mother had asked this acquaintance to watch the child but says when she came home, they were both gone.

TJ was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white shorts and has curly red hair.

“Baby Girl” was last seen wearing black pants, a teal top and has a bruised right eye.