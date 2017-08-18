Daily List: Being More Productive in the Morning

Is your morning a series of bad decisions? Even if you’re not a morning person, there are a few things you can do to be more productive at the start of your day. On the Daily List, how to be more productive in the morning!

Tony Rock

Comedian, Actor, Producer, Writer, CEO. Professionally, this man wears many hats. Host of Russell Simmons’ “All Def Comedy Live” AND the newly revamped legendary talent competition “Apollo Live”, comedian and actor Tony Rock continues to prove his exceptional star talents.

Tonight-Sunday

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.8500

http://www.punchlinesac.com/

Clear the Shelter!

It’s Good Day to the rescue! We’re getting the word out to help Clear the Shelter in Stanislaus County!! All day tomorrow, pet adoptions are FREE as the shelter hopes to find homes as the kennels are overflowing with pets!

Free adoptions, 8am-5pm, Saturday 8/19

Stanislaus County Animal Shelter

3647 Cornucopia Way

Modesto

(209) 558-7387

Event page [Facebook]

Decorative Glass Blocks

Decorative glass blocks are uniquely designed with LED lights to make any occasion special. These custom, extremely creative and beautiful boxes are battery operated and perfect for seniors or children that need a soft night-light.

sheilafrizz@yahoo.com

Coffee and Cupcakes

Coffee and cupcakes? Yes! That’s what one local coffee shop does! Deuce Mason is live in Elk Grove to check it out!

Rescate Coffee

Mon.-Thu. 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sat – 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sun 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

2475 Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove

http://www.rescatecoffee.com

Leukemia Sisters

Two sisters celebrate the end of chemotherapy for one of them — by raising money with a skydiving party to send kids with cancer to Disneyland! They also started a clothing line that came directly from doodles drawn during the cancer experience. They also have a ‘bucket list’ off 100 items – we’ll try to help fulfill one of them live!

“End of Chemo” Skydive Party

August 27

Event page [Facebook]

Parrot Rescue

The owner of a parrot rescue has been trying to help our young leukemia patients check something off of their bucket list — by getting an African Grey Parrot to say the name of their clothing line!

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Sacramentoparrotrescue/

(916) 721-3411

Funky Chicken

Funky was brought to the SPCA from Rancho Cordova and was found in pretty bad shape. He/She (we’re not quite sure!) was missing a lot of feathers and looked a little…well…Funky.

https://www.facebook.com/imthefunkychicken/

Cane Fu

Self-defense for seniors with walking canes. Cane masters classes, certified from Grand Master Shuey, are provided here. The American cane system has been recognized as a true street-style self-defense system that can be taught along side any other martial arts discipline that utilizes weapons as a part of their curriculum.

Iron Dragon Tactical School of Self Defense

232 S. Lincoln Way

Galt, CA. 95632

209-744-9291

irondragonkenpokarate.com

Current Personae

Ken saw this really smooth R&B soul band at the “grape escape/taste of summer” event at Cesar Chavez park in June.

Shady Lady Saloon

1409 R Street, Sacramento

916-231-9121

Aug. 9, 9 p.m.

Learn more

The Showrhoom

Shop local, made local! The Showrhoom features independent designers creating everything from clothing and accessories to skincare and luxury home goods. We’ll feature different vendors this summer all coming together in one location – the Showrhoom!

IG: @theshowrhoom

LOVEGEVITY

https://lovegevity.com/

The Vintage Monkey

There’s only one way to celebrate national motorcycle week…and that’s with some old-school vintage rides! Deuce Mason is live in Sacramento at The Vintage Monkey to check it out!

Open to the public

Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

400 N16th Street, Sacramento

916-668-7114

http://www.thevintagemonkey.com

Homeless Help

A new nonprofit is helping the homeless and is setting up bags to pass out to them tomorrow morning. We are finding out what they are putting in the bags and why there is such a need in the community.

A.T.E. Inc. Community Giveback Day

Aug 19th @ 8 a.m

Downtown near Homeless Shelter on Lincoln Street

http://angelasteamempire.org

Wall Ball Designers

The Wide Open Walls mural festival wraps up with a huge art-themed fundraiser for arts education, including a fashion show with local cutting edge designers.

The Wall Ball

Date : August 19 @ 8:00 Pm – 11:59 Pm

Tickets : $100 Per Person

C St. Warehouse

1425 C Street, Sacramento

http://www.kombuchacouture.com