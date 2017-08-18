Daily List: Being More Productive in the Morning
Is your morning a series of bad decisions? Even if you’re not a morning person, there are a few things you can do to be more productive at the start of your day. On the Daily List, how to be more productive in the morning!
Tony Rock
Comedian, Actor, Producer, Writer, CEO. Professionally, this man wears many hats. Host of Russell Simmons’ “All Def Comedy Live” AND the newly revamped legendary talent competition “Apollo Live”, comedian and actor Tony Rock continues to prove his exceptional star talents.
Tonight-Sunday
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.8500
http://www.punchlinesac.com/
Clear the Shelter!
It’s Good Day to the rescue! We’re getting the word out to help Clear the Shelter in Stanislaus County!! All day tomorrow, pet adoptions are FREE as the shelter hopes to find homes as the kennels are overflowing with pets!
Free adoptions, 8am-5pm, Saturday 8/19
Stanislaus County Animal Shelter
3647 Cornucopia Way
Modesto
(209) 558-7387
Event page [Facebook]
Decorative Glass Blocks
Decorative glass blocks are uniquely designed with LED lights to make any occasion special. These custom, extremely creative and beautiful boxes are battery operated and perfect for seniors or children that need a soft night-light.
sheilafrizz@yahoo.com
Coffee and Cupcakes
Coffee and cupcakes? Yes! That’s what one local coffee shop does! Deuce Mason is live in Elk Grove to check it out!
Rescate Coffee
Mon.-Thu. 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fri 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sat – 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sun 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
2475 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove
http://www.rescatecoffee.com
Leukemia Sisters
Two sisters celebrate the end of chemotherapy for one of them — by raising money with a skydiving party to send kids with cancer to Disneyland! They also started a clothing line that came directly from doodles drawn during the cancer experience. They also have a ‘bucket list’ off 100 items – we’ll try to help fulfill one of them live!
“End of Chemo” Skydive Party
August 27
Event page [Facebook]
Parrot Rescue
The owner of a parrot rescue has been trying to help our young leukemia patients check something off of their bucket list — by getting an African Grey Parrot to say the name of their clothing line!
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Sacramentoparrotrescue/
(916) 721-3411
Funky Chicken
Funky was brought to the SPCA from Rancho Cordova and was found in pretty bad shape. He/She (we’re not quite sure!) was missing a lot of feathers and looked a little…well…Funky.
https://www.facebook.com/imthefunkychicken/
Cane Fu
Self-defense for seniors with walking canes. Cane masters classes, certified from Grand Master Shuey, are provided here. The American cane system has been recognized as a true street-style self-defense system that can be taught along side any other martial arts discipline that utilizes weapons as a part of their curriculum.
Iron Dragon Tactical School of Self Defense
232 S. Lincoln Way
Galt, CA. 95632
209-744-9291
irondragonkenpokarate.com
Current Personae
Ken saw this really smooth R&B soul band at the “grape escape/taste of summer” event at Cesar Chavez park in June.
Shady Lady Saloon
1409 R Street, Sacramento
916-231-9121
Aug. 9, 9 p.m.
Learn more
The Showrhoom
Shop local, made local! The Showrhoom features independent designers creating everything from clothing and accessories to skincare and luxury home goods. We’ll feature different vendors this summer all coming together in one location – the Showrhoom!
IG: @theshowrhoom
LOVEGEVITY
https://lovegevity.com/
The Vintage Monkey
There’s only one way to celebrate national motorcycle week…and that’s with some old-school vintage rides! Deuce Mason is live in Sacramento at The Vintage Monkey to check it out!
Open to the public
Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
400 N16th Street, Sacramento
916-668-7114
http://www.thevintagemonkey.com
Homeless Help
A new nonprofit is helping the homeless and is setting up bags to pass out to them tomorrow morning. We are finding out what they are putting in the bags and why there is such a need in the community.
A.T.E. Inc. Community Giveback Day
Aug 19th @ 8 a.m
Downtown near Homeless Shelter on Lincoln Street
http://angelasteamempire.org
Wall Ball Designers
The Wide Open Walls mural festival wraps up with a huge art-themed fundraiser for arts education, including a fashion show with local cutting edge designers.
The Wall Ball
Date : August 19 @ 8:00 Pm – 11:59 Pm
Tickets : $100 Per Person
C St. Warehouse
1425 C Street, Sacramento
http://www.kombuchacouture.com