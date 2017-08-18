Teen Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Was Inderkum High Student

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 15-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Natomas Thursday night.

Investigators say the teen was hit while riding his bike on El Centro Road, right next to Radio Road. He was with another 15-year-old, who was not hurt.

California Highway Patrol believes the suspect vehicle was a late-model blue sedan.

The car was last seen leaving the area going about 100 miles per hour, witnesses say. Authorities are still looking for the driver.

Residents in the area note that the stretch of road where the teen was struck has no streetlights, often making it difficult to spot pedestrians.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Jamari Moore. Investigators say he didn’t live far from the crash site. According to the Natomas Unified School District, the teen attended Inderkum High School.