Police Searching For Home Invasion Suspects Caught On Camera In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are looking for help finding a group of suspects involved in a home invasion robbery.
The victims, who are in their 70s, say they were approached by a group of eight male black adults when they pulled into their driveway on the 4000 block of De La Vina Way.
Surveillance video from inside the home shows at least one of the suspects holding a victim at gunpoint as a group follows them into the home.
The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima.
Police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1: wearing a camouflage sweater with shorts
- Suspect 2: wearing a hoodie with a large ‘Jordan’ symbol printed on the front, sweatpants with a small patch on the left side pant leg
- Suspect 3: wearing a sweater, sweatpants with double lines going down both sides of the pant legs
- Suspect 4: wearing a hoodie with ‘Jordan’ symbol located on the front and a design below the ‘Jordan’ symbol
- Suspect 5: wearing a multi-color shirt with large numbers “00” printed on the back of the shirt and cross symbols on each shoulder, wearing pants
- Suspect 6: wearing a sweater with printed letters on the left forearm sleeve, symbol on the left chest, and two small symbols on each side of the arms
- Suspect 7: wearing a jacket and pants
- Suspect 8: wearing a sweater and pants
The robbery was one of four reported in the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
- A victim parked in their driveway on the 7200 block of Jacinto Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday when four black male adults approached him, showed firearms and stole his personal property.
- A victim was leaving his vehicle on the 8400 block of Hermitage Way just before midnight on Wednesday when two black male adults approached him and demanded money. A suspect indicated he had a gun and punched the victim in the face. The victim’s personal property was stolen.
- A woman was confronted by two black men when she pulled into her garage at around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday. They suspects demanded money, but fled on foot when the woman called for her daughter.