Police Searching For Home Invasion Suspects Caught On Camera In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are looking for help finding a group of suspects involved in a home invasion robbery.

The victims, who are in their 70s, say they were approached by a group of eight male black adults when they pulled into their driveway on the 4000 block of De La Vina Way.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows at least one of the suspects holding a victim at gunpoint as a group follows them into the home.

The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima.

Police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: wearing a camouflage sweater with shorts

wearing a camouflage sweater with shorts Suspect 2: wearing a hoodie with a large ‘Jordan’ symbol printed on the front, sweatpants with a small patch on the left side pant leg

wearing a hoodie with a large ‘Jordan’ symbol printed on the front, sweatpants with a small patch on the left side pant leg Suspect 3: wearing a sweater, sweatpants with double lines going down both sides of the pant legs

wearing a sweater, sweatpants with double lines going down both sides of the pant legs Suspect 4: wearing a hoodie with ‘Jordan’ symbol located on the front and a design below the ‘Jordan’ symbol

wearing a hoodie with ‘Jordan’ symbol located on the front and a design below the ‘Jordan’ symbol Suspect 5: wearing a multi-color shirt with large numbers “00” printed on the back of the shirt and cross symbols on each shoulder, wearing pants

wearing a multi-color shirt with large numbers “00” printed on the back of the shirt and cross symbols on each shoulder, wearing pants Suspect 6: wearing a sweater with printed letters on the left forearm sleeve, symbol on the left chest, and two small symbols on each side of the arms

wearing a sweater with printed letters on the left forearm sleeve, symbol on the left chest, and two small symbols on each side of the arms Suspect 7: wearing a jacket and pants

wearing a jacket and pants Suspect 8: wearing a sweater and pants

The robbery was one of four reported in the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.