Shocking Home Invasion Robbery Involving 8 Suspects Caught On Video

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are on the hunt for eight men wanted in connection with a string of robberies in South Sacramento.

With four robberies in less than three hours, the question is: are the incidents related?

“I thought I was going to die,” said Michael Fix, who lives on De La Vina Way. “I didn’t feel like I was getting out of this.”

Surveillance video inside his home captured the terrifying incident. Just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Fix pulled into his driveway and eight men cornered him.

“They pulled up right behind me,” he said. “They blocked the exit and they pulled the guns, and then they forced me inside using my keys to get into the house!”

The men started rummaging through his belongings, demanding money, computers, and cellphones.

“They held my mother hostage, saying they were going to blow her brains out, looking for her drugs,” Fix explained.

He told CBS13 that seven of the eight men were wearing masks, hoodies, and sweatpants. Investigators believe the men were driving a white two- or four-door car.

Police are now also investigating three other robberies that happened just hours before.

At 11:49 p.m., four men approached a man in his driveway on Jacinto Ave, flashed their guns and took his property.

At 11:52 p.m., two men approached a driver in his Hermitage Way driveway; one flashed a gun, took the victim’s property and punched him in the face.

At 1:41 a.m., two men approached a woman pulling into her garage on Cavalier Way. They demanded money, she screamed, and the suspects fled.

Now, police are trying to figure out whether these four events are connected.

“Police believe that they just hit the wrong house,” Fix said.

Fix said two people were arrested next door on Sunday for illegally growing marijuana. And now, he hopes police can make arrests in this case so he can feel safe again in his home.

“When they break into your house, it’s not like you can get a good night’s sleep anymore,” Fix said.

Coincidentally, Fix had just installed the surveillance cameras earlier that day and this was the first time they’d been put to use. Police are asking anyone in the community who may recognize the suspects to call 911 as soon as possible.