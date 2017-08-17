Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Wrecking Yard In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a large fire at a wrecking yard in Modesto.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m., sending up thick, black smoke. When crews arrived at the business on Crows Landing Road, they found 20 vehicles on fire.

Traffic on Highway 99 was reduced to a crawl.

Fire at Modesto Auto Yard on Crows Landing; fire contained, no cause yet. Details coming up @CBSSacramento at 4:30 #cbs13 pic.twitter.com/GqN8c7q8t9 — Macy Jenkins (@MacyJJenkins) August 17, 2017

Authorities were worried flames would spread to nearby businesses or homes; however, that didn’t happen.

Four firefighters had to be treated for heat-related injuries.

Update: 3 firefighters injured in Modesto Auto Wreckers Fire. Details @CBSSacramento at 5 #cbs13 — Macy Jenkins (@MacyJJenkins) August 17, 2017

People familiar with the area say homeless people have set fires in the area in the past. Firefighters haven’t said whether that was the cause of today’s blaze.