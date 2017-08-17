Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Wrecking Yard In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a large fire at a wrecking yard in Modesto.
The fire started around 1:30 p.m., sending up thick, black smoke. When crews arrived at the business on Crows Landing Road, they found 20 vehicles on fire.
Traffic on Highway 99 was reduced to a crawl.
Authorities were worried flames would spread to nearby businesses or homes; however, that didn’t happen.
Four firefighters had to be treated for heat-related injuries.
People familiar with the area say homeless people have set fires in the area in the past. Firefighters haven’t said whether that was the cause of today’s blaze.