Beaming Brides-To-Be Given Their Gowns Thought Long Gone After Bridal Shop Closed

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for brides who thought they lost their dream dresses due to Alfred Angelo shutting its door abruptly.

But instead, thanks to a local bridal shop and the help of CBS13, they were given the good news.

“Oh my god that is so pretty! Oh my God I’m so happy; thank you, God!” said Lea Pisarek of Auburn.

It’s a happy reunion more than a month in the making.

“I gave up on the dress, and I need to have a dress because I’m like eight months away,” she said.

Pisarek thought her dreams were dashed and gown gone. She ordered it from the Roseville Alfred Angelo bridal store that went out of business in July.

“I was very very sad about that because two of my best friends like this dress and I love this dress,” she said.

But instead, it has been sitting unclaimed on a rack at Enchanted Bridal in Fair Oaks just miles away.

“I’m so relieved that these girls got their dresses and they were both so deserving,” said store owner Jennifer Baker Blackman.

She rushed to the rescue when she heard dozens of brides to be were left with out a dress and snatched them up before getting lost in the bankruptcy.

“It was really hectic, some brides were calling from all over the state,” she said.

She was able to track down the owners of ten gowns, but Lea’s and one other’s remained unclaimed until we gave them a ring.

“I have your wedding dress,” said CBS13’s Jennifer McGraw.

“Oh my God!” Pisarek yelled.

Overwhelmed with joy, both Pisarek and the other bride came to claim their dresses right away.

A bad situation made better by a bridal shop owner who just wanted to save these women on their big day.

“It’s the best feeling. This is exactly why I did it. It’s the best,” Baker Blackman said.

And for the brides soon to be marrying their prince, it’s priceless.

“It’s my dream dress, and it’s here. I know it’s not worth a gazillion, but to me it is,” said Pisarek.

There are still five unclaimed bridesmaids dresses purchased from Alfred Angelo in Roseville here at Enchanted Bridal. Even a mother of the bride dress from West Sacramento.