Northern California Hit By Back-To-Back Highway Shootings

HAYWARD (AP) — A second highway shooting in two days has occurred in Northern California.

KPIX-TV reports a man was critically injured in the Tuesday shooting.

Witnesses say they saw a “person hanging out of a car window shooting at another vehicle” along Interstate 880.

Two teenagers were riding in the car that was fired upon. The passenger in that vehicle suffered minor injuries after being cut by broken glass.

The suspect or suspects have not been located yet.

On Monday, a man was shot in the head while he was driving on the same highway. He was in critical condition.