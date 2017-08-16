Police: Woman Tried To Cash Fraudulent Check, Stole Bank Customer’s Car

CERES (CBS13) – Authorities in Ceres are looking for a woman suspected of identity and car theft.

Ceres police say the woman walked into the Bank of America along Mitchell Road back on July 25 to try and cash a check using someone else’s identification. She was caught clearly on surveillance cameras and investigators have since released the footage.

However, not only did she try and cash the fraudulent check that day, police say she also stole an unsuspecting customer’s keys from a bank counter.

The woman then took off in the stolen car. It was soon found abandoned in Turlock, but a credit card apparently left in the car was later used at a Turlock Target store and gas station in Manteca.

Investigators hope the surveillance photos that clearly captured the woman’s distinctive tattoos help identify the woman.

Anyone who recognizes her or knows where she might be is asked to contact detectives at (209) 538-5730.