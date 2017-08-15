Boyfriend Arrested In Death Of Stockton Woman, 37, Found In Trash Can

STOCKTON (AP) – A man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can in Stockton.

Daniel Winkler, initially detained by police as a person of interest, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of homicide.

The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a possible dead person in a garbage can. They found a body wrapped up inside the can.

Police say a forensic examination conducted Monday indicated the woman died of stab wounds.

Police say Winkler and the woman were in a dating relationship, and detectives believe the death is a case of domestic violence.

The woman’s name has not been released.

