SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in south Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is along the 3000 block of 52nd Avenue.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms they are investigating a homicide. Deputies say they found a man at the scene who had been shot; that man was soon pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

Homicide investigation in the 3000 block of 52nd Ave in South Sac. No further info. PIO en route. #SSDAIR — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 15, 2017

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 News for details.