Eclipse Wine

Even wine makers are getting in on the solar eclipse action!! Spellbound Wines invites you to share a glass of wine and enjoy the solar eclipse on August 21!!

https://www.spellboundwines.com/

Relaxation for Pregnant Women

It’s National Relaxation Day. It can be hard to relax if you’re pregnant. Serene Relaxation offers labor, fertility and infant massage services.

Serene Relaxation

916-226-0527

2000 S Street

Sacramento

http://serenerelaxation.com

Nachos Festival

The Sactown Nachos Festival is a massive event focused around the delicious Hispanic dish, NACHOS! This is a family-friendly event flooded with live music, entertainment, beverages, and an enormous variety of nachos!

August 26

2pm-6:30pm

Cesar Chavez Park

Tickets Available Online & Day-of

Limited Pre-sale Tickets Are: $10

At The Door: $15

Vip: $25 (1pm Entry)

(Children 5 And Under Are Free)

https://www.sactownnachos.com/

Instagram: SactownNachos

Facebook: SactownNachosFestival

Mermaid and the Mom

Professional local Mermaid Rachel Smith has teamed up with her maker- mama to create a magical business helping the two-legged’s experience life with a tail!! We will go into their mermaid cave for a lesson in tail-making, The ladies travel all over Northern Ca creating Tail- making parties for the young and old alike.

https://www.facebook.com/mermaidandmom/

Dishin’ on Your Driveway!

We solicit viewers to nominate a family that could use breakfast! Tina and the Culinerdy truck will dish up some tasty treats to one lucky family.

http://www.nerdytruck.com

Young Petty Officer

We are surprising po3 James “Cian” Kelleher, a 12-year-old boy who was born with Chiari malformation – which limits what he can do physically. However, the condition has not limited his determination. Kelleher aspired to be in the military but is unable. Instead, he trains with u.S. Navy league cadet corps which is like his military (for ages 11- 13). He wrote us because he wants kids who have Chiari or who are really sick to still push themselves to be the best they can be.

U.S. Navy League Cadet Corps (ages 11 – 13)

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (ages 13 – 17)

http://www.sacramentoseacadets.com

Da Vinci Machines Exhibit

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Inventions from the past, on display here in the present!

“Machines in Motion” Exhibit

Runs through September 4

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last admittance at 3 p.m.)

Weekends: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admittance at 4 p.m.)

Aerospace Museum of California 3200 Freedom Park Drive McClellan

COST: $15 adults; $12 seniors & teachers (with ID); $12 children & youth (ages 6-17)

Style Tips for the Man In His 40s

Your forties are when you start to carry yourself with some serious authority. These days, it’s also not the fixed quantity that it used to be. Men in their 40s are often just as dynamic and adventurous as they were in their 20s and 30s, if not more so. You don’t have to dress like someone who’s settled into his job and is just waiting for retirement. With a little luck, you’ve also got a bit more money to spend in your 40s than you did when you were younger.

African Fashion Show

LiBush International Connections in Old Sac is partnering with college & high school campuses to raise money and awareness for impoverished communities in Africa.

LiBush International Connections

2nd Annual African Fashion Show

The Delta King

1000 Front Street

Old Sacramento

Sunday August 20th

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Tickets start at $45

http://libush.net/