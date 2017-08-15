Schwarzenegger Makes $100K Donation To Anti-Hate Group After Charlottesville

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – The former governor of California says he’s donating $100,000 to an anti-hate group in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that he was horrified by the racist and anti-Semitic protests that erupted over the weekend.

“While these so-called ‘white nationalists’ are lucky to live in a country that defends their right to voice their awful, incorrect, hateful opinions, the rest of us must use our voices and resources to condemn hate and teach tolerance at every opportunity,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “My message to them is simple: you will not win. Our voices are louder and stronger.”

Schwarzenegger then said he would be donating $100,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an anti-hate group he has worked with for decades. The organization aims to fight anti-Semitism and is named after Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal.

The former Republican governor – who in recent years has championed causes like fighting climate change – has been vocal critic of Donald Trump, but he didn’t mention the president in his statement Sunday.

President Trump had been facing criticism from both the left and right for his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville. After originally decrying hatred “on many sides,” Trump clarified and specifically singled out white supremacy in a statement from the White House on Monday.