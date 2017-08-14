Daily List: Happy Birthday to Us! 3 Things You Didn’t Know About Good Day

It’s our 22nd birthday! We’re feeling nostalgic today — so on the Daily List, Marianne has three things you might not know about Good Day — from someone who’s been here since Day One!

Read more

Meatless Monday

Raley’s

http://www.raleys.com

School Sleep Schedule

How to get kids on a back-to-school sleep schedule!

https://www.brandman.edu/

BAD Bakers

BAD, in this case, stands for Bread And Donuts and they are the same owners who brought you Senorita Bread in Natomas! They just opened up a new spot in Roseville and we are seeing all of the things they offer.

1420 E Roseville Pkwy.

(916) 883-2253

Beyond Geek

There’s a fascinating world you didn’t know existed, full of people who take being a geek to a whole new level. From Star Wars fans that engage in lightsaber combat in the real world to people who dress up as superheroes to fight crime, Beyond Geek explores their remarkable stories with a new adventure in every episode.

http://www.beyondgeek.com/

https://www.instagram.com/beyondgeek/

Tattoo Artist Paints Murals

A local tattoo artist is changing his canvas. We’ll check out what he’s working on as part of the Wide Open Walls mural festival!!

http://www.wow916.com/

Boyz And The Beez CD Release Party

A father’s legacy lives on, thanks to his two daughters and their music! Their band “Boyz and the Beez” is a mixture of blue grass, jazz and swing music! The ladies have just released their latest cd called “shoe tree,” which has been submitted for a Grammy nomination!

Saturday, September 9

4pm-7pm

Brix at Sunset Beach

16635 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Sunset Beach

http://www.boyzandthebeez.com

https://m.facebook.com/BoyzBeez/

https://itun.es/us/FEFklb

https://store.cdbaby.com/m/cd/boyzandthebeez8

Manly Minute: 5 Style Tips For Skinny Guys

Because looking strong has many benefits. Our subconscious sees fitness as an indicator of health, and people naturally gravitate towards healthy people. We subconsciously look for signs of strength and health in our romantic partners, our professional relationships, and even our friends. Men admire other men who look like they could hold their own in a crisis, and women are attracted to men who seem like they’d be sturdy protectors. And everyone likes guys who exude vitality and look like they’ll be around for awhile.

Read more

Poke Noke

Jimmy Khov has just opened his second restaurant on Fair Oaks Blvd., the grand opening is Sept. 16. Poke Noke is a quick service restaurant. This morning, we are with local muralist Maren Conrad as she finishes gold leafing the massive wall to wall mural that greets customers as they walk in.

2254 Fair Oaks Blvd.

(916) 485-2299

https://www.pokenoke.com/

Jewelry Designer Carolyn Hearn

Carolyn Hearn creates one-of-a-kind jewelry.

http://carolynhearn.com