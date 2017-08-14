Study: Energy Drink Use Predicts Increase Risk for Drug, Alcohol Use

(CBS) – A new study finds that energy drinks could be paving the way for cocaine addictions.

Researchers at the University of Maryland looked at nearly 1,100 college students over a four-year span and found that college students who consume energy drinks on a regular basis are more likely to develop a drug or alcohol addiction, CBS Philly reports.

Their study, which was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, found that persistent energy use predicted an increased risk for alcohol use disorder at age 25. It also found both persistent and intermediate use of energy drinks predicted cocaine use and nonmedical stimulant use.