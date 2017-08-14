Berkeley Restaurant Fires Cook Seen At Charlottesville Protest

BERKELEY (CBS) — A worker at a Berkeley hot dog chain has lost his job after being outed on social media as being one of the Charlottesville white supremacist protesters.

A poster at Berkeley’s Top Dog said that Cole White — who was identified on Twitter — no longer works at the restaurant. White had been a cook at the fast-food restaurant.

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone” — the poster read.

It all started late Saturday when a Twitter account posted picture white nationalist participants in Charlottesville. The account then identified the man in the picture as Cole White. The social media account then said it was the Cole White who was an employee of Top Dog.

