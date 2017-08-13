Dishin’ with Tina: Julian’s Patisserie & Cafe
6610 Folsom-Auburn Rd. #7
Folsom
916.936.4735
Premier Car Show
Proceeds benefit “The First Tee of Central Valley,” a youth golf program that exposes kids to golf & important life skills like leadership.
11th Annual Premier Car Show
Del Rio Country Club Modesto
Today 10am – 3pm
Brunch: $20 adults, children 12 & U free
http://delriocountryclub.com
http://www.thefirstteecentralvalley.org/
Roseville Bike Like A Girl “Second Sunday” Ride
All skill levels welcome!
Roseville Cyclery
404 Vernon St,, Roseville
Sunday, August 13th at 7:45 AM – 10:45 AM
http://www.rvcyclery.com/
Facebook event page
Roller King Speed Team
Roller King Speed team in Roseville participated in the USA Roller Sports Inline Speedskating Nationals a few weeks back — came home with several medals!
916.865.6532
https://www.facebook.com/rollerkingspeed
http://Speedrollerkingspeed.com
Child Anti-Abduction Workshop
Parents will learn how to keep their children safe! Plus, children 10 and under will learn to understand a predator, develop situational awareness and what to do if approached by a stranger. Each child will get a fingerprint kit.
THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness
Child Abduction Workshop
8200 Sierra College Blvd. Ste. D
Roseville
Workshop Fee: $60 for parents and one child, $20 each additional child
http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com
IKEA Back-To-School
It’s not too late to grab the best home furnishings for your college dorm! We are back-to-school shopping with IKEA!
IKEA West Sacramento
700 Ikea Ct.
Open Daily, 10am-9pm
Peach Festival
California is the top producer of peaches in the nation! Enjoy a day of all things peaches and taste the many peach inspired products and specialty items prepare by over 100+ vendors/artisans/crafters.
Carmichael Park Farmers Market
5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael, CA 95609
Sunday, August 13th (9am-2pm)
FREE
http://www.bemoneysmartusa.org/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/peach-festival-carmichael-park-farmers-market/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Big Brother SKYPE
Think you have an idea of who may win Big Brother? A sports betting expert says he has the over/under on who you should be putting your money on to take home the grand prize. We are talking to him to see who he thinks will win and who the under dog is.
http://sportsbettingexperts.com
Wise Villa, Hawaiian Luau
Owner and winemaker Dr. Grover Lee of Wise Villa Winery is very proud of his Hawaiian heritage, and in honor of that heritage (and because it’s a lot of fun), he’s hosting a Luau!
Hawaiian Luau!
4200 Wise Rd., Lincoln, California
Sunday, August 13th 6:30pm-9:00pm
(916) 543-0323
https://www.facebook.com/WiseVillaWinery/
Event listing on Facebook
Femprovized Shakespeare
A fun and visually playful show is upon us this month! It’s called Femprovised Shakespeare and it’s an “all-female cast” improvised show.
Blacktop Comedy
3101 Sunset Blvd #6a, Rocklin
Upcoming Shows: Aug. 12th, 25th & 26th
HeartWare’s Ice Cream Social
HeartWare is an unofficial non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless. On Sunday, August 13th — with the help of donations in money and clothing and volunteers, they’ll go to downtown Sacramento and hand out food, drinks, snacks, and clothes, while also talking to the homeless people and giving them a fun time and some company.
HeartWare’s Ice Cream Social for the Homeless
California State Capitol
1315 10th Street, Sacramento
Sunday, August 13th (1pm-6pm)
Event Listing on Facebook
Trio Ellas
Trio Ellas are three chicas exploring the music we can make with a violin, a guitar, and a guitarron! Trio Ellas are unveiling a new single called, California Dreamin’ — and they are going to play it on Good Day! http://www.trioellas.com/