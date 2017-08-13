Dishin’ with Tina: Julian’s Patisserie & Cafe

6610 Folsom-Auburn Rd. #7

Folsom

916.936.4735

Premier Car Show

Proceeds benefit “The First Tee of Central Valley,” a youth golf program that exposes kids to golf & important life skills like leadership.

11th Annual Premier Car Show

Del Rio Country Club Modesto

Today 10am – 3pm

Brunch: $20 adults, children 12 & U free

http://delriocountryclub.com

http://www.thefirstteecentralvalley.org/

Roseville Bike Like A Girl “Second Sunday” Ride

All skill levels welcome!

Roseville Cyclery

404 Vernon St,, Roseville

Sunday, August 13th at 7:45 AM – 10:45 AM

http://www.rvcyclery.com/

Facebook event page

Roller King Speed Team

Roller King Speed team in Roseville participated in the USA Roller Sports Inline Speedskating Nationals a few weeks back — came home with several medals!

916.865.6532

https://www.facebook.com/rollerkingspeed

http://Speedrollerkingspeed.com

Child Anti-Abduction Workshop

Parents will learn how to keep their children safe! Plus, children 10 and under will learn to understand a predator, develop situational awareness and what to do if approached by a stranger. Each child will get a fingerprint kit.

THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness

Child Abduction Workshop

8200 Sierra College Blvd. Ste. D

Roseville

Workshop Fee: $60 for parents and one child, $20 each additional child

http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com

IKEA Back-To-School

It’s not too late to grab the best home furnishings for your college dorm! We are back-to-school shopping with IKEA!

IKEA West Sacramento

700 Ikea Ct.

Open Daily, 10am-9pm

Peach Festival

California is the top producer of peaches in the nation! Enjoy a day of all things peaches and taste the many peach inspired products and specialty items prepare by over 100+ vendors/artisans/crafters.

Carmichael Park Farmers Market

5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael, CA 95609

Sunday, August 13th (9am-2pm)

FREE

http://www.bemoneysmartusa.org/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/peach-festival-carmichael-park-farmers-market/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Big Brother SKYPE

Think you have an idea of who may win Big Brother? A sports betting expert says he has the over/under on who you should be putting your money on to take home the grand prize. We are talking to him to see who he thinks will win and who the under dog is.

http://sportsbettingexperts.com

Wise Villa, Hawaiian Luau

Owner and winemaker Dr. Grover Lee of Wise Villa Winery is very proud of his Hawaiian heritage, and in honor of that heritage (and because it’s a lot of fun), he’s hosting a Luau!

Hawaiian Luau!

4200 Wise Rd., Lincoln, California

Sunday, August 13th 6:30pm-9:00pm

(916) 543-0323

https://www.facebook.com/WiseVillaWinery/

Event listing on Facebook



Femprovized Shakespeare

A fun and visually playful show is upon us this month! It’s called Femprovised Shakespeare and it’s an “all-female cast” improvised show.

Blacktop Comedy

3101 Sunset Blvd #6a, Rocklin

Upcoming Shows: Aug. 12th, 25th & 26th

HeartWare’s Ice Cream Social

HeartWare is an unofficial non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless. On Sunday, August 13th — with the help of donations in money and clothing and volunteers, they’ll go to downtown Sacramento and hand out food, drinks, snacks, and clothes, while also talking to the homeless people and giving them a fun time and some company.

HeartWare’s Ice Cream Social for the Homeless

California State Capitol

1315 10th Street, Sacramento

Sunday, August 13th (1pm-6pm)

Event Listing on Facebook

Trio Ellas

Trio Ellas are three chicas exploring the music we can make with a violin, a guitar, and a guitarron! Trio Ellas are unveiling a new single called, California Dreamin’ — and they are going to play it on Good Day! http://www.trioellas.com/