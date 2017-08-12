Sam’s Club Elvis
A long-time Sam’s Club assoicate offers customers something special! He sings classic Elvis songs. Tina Macuha is stopping by to meet, Gary!
Sam’s Club
904 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA
916.781.8160
El Camino VB Sale
The El Camino High School is holding a blowout apparel sale THIS Saturday and Sunday at the school from 10-4pm! All items are brand new and nothing over $20! There will be cleats, shoes, brand name apparel (Adidas, Underarmour, and more!), football gear, jackets…all types of apparel for all types of sports! It benefits the EC Volleyball team!
Apparel Sale
El Camino High School
Today & tomorrow
10am – 4pm
4300 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
Japanese Bazaar
Sacramento Buddhist Church
Japanese Bazaar
Today & tomorrow
11:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
2401 Riverside Blvd.
Free Parking & Shuttle Service, 7th & W Streets
Traeger Grills
Traeger Grills’ resident pit master, Chad Ward, will be hosting classes on his favorite BBQ techniques in the Sacramento area!
http://www.traegergrills.com/shop/grills
Junior Kings Youth Basketball Clinic
Whether they participate in a clinic, camp, or league, they have access to the best coaches in the region, the most individualized and effective instruction, and all the excitement that only an NBA program can offer.
Jr. Kings Clinic
1 Sports Pkwy, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, August 12th (9am-12pm)
Duck Dash
Help raise funds with the annual The Duck Dash. This event benefits the Child Life Programs at Sutter Children’s Center & UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
The Duck Dash
Raging Waters
1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, August 12th (5pm)
(2 ducks = $15, 6 ducks = $30, 30 ducks = $125)
http://theduckdash.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheDuckDash
Sac Cycling Tours
This month, the alley between I and J streets will become an urban canvas, the site of several new murals created through Wide Open Walls. We will explore some of these pieces through Sac Cycling Tours.
http://www.sacramentocyclingtours.com
Banana Festival
8th Annual Banana Festival
Aug 12-13
3800 W Land Park Dr.
Sacramento
https://www.sacbananafestival.com/
Softball Yard Sale
The Natomas Lady Gators are having a big fundraiser for their upcoming season. Kinsey is checking out the yard and bake sale to see what they have to offer.
Yard sale and Bake sale
Softball Fundraiser
8:00 AM 12:30 PM
1733 Danbook Dr in Sacramento
Triad Plus
Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing how to make your own snap purses with medal measuring tapes.
8801 Washington Blvd.
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Single Women’s Conference
Guest Speaker Joan, brings with her wisdom, guidance, support, encouragement, empowerment, humor and down to earth communication.
Single Women’s Conference
Watt Business Complex
2100 Watt Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
Saturday, August 12th (11am-2pm)
Free
Age 18+
Website
New Food Trend: Foraging
The next new food trend: Sustainable urban food foraging.The next new food trend: Sustainable urban food foraging. Go wild in your neighborhood. Visuals dandelion leaves, chive, rosemary Research edible plants that grow wild in your area.
http://chefgerard.com
National Vinyl Record Day
It’s National Vinyl Record Day! We’ve called on the experts of Rocket Records to help us celebrate.
Rocket Records
830 Jefferson Blvd #60, West Sacramento
916.375.1552
https://www.rocketrecordswestsac.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rocketrecordswestsac/
Libier Reynolds: Back-To-School Clothing
http://Libier.com
Instagram @LibierReynolds
Latin Flame Food Truck
Colombian and Mexican Fusion
916-670-5423
Facebook page
Say It Loud Comedy Show
Michael Calvin Jr., comedian, host, and creator of the Say It Loud Comedy Show at Laughs Unlimited, is celebrating 4 years in business this upcoming Thursday!
Thursday, August 17th (8 pm)
Laughs Unlimited
1207 Front Street, Old Sacramento