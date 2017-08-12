Sam’s Club Elvis

A long-time Sam’s Club assoicate offers customers something special! He sings classic Elvis songs. Tina Macuha is stopping by to meet, Gary!

Sam’s Club

904 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA

916.781.8160

El Camino VB Sale

The El Camino High School is holding a blowout apparel sale THIS Saturday and Sunday at the school from 10-4pm! All items are brand new and nothing over $20! There will be cleats, shoes, brand name apparel (Adidas, Underarmour, and more!), football gear, jackets…all types of apparel for all types of sports! It benefits the EC Volleyball team!

El Camino High School

Today & tomorrow

10am – 4pm

4300 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

Japanese Bazaar

Sacramento Buddhist Church

Today & tomorrow

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

2401 Riverside Blvd.

Free Parking & Shuttle Service, 7th & W Streets

Traeger Grills

Traeger Grills’ resident pit master, Chad Ward, will be hosting classes on his favorite BBQ techniques in the Sacramento area!

http://www.traegergrills.com/shop/grills

Junior Kings Youth Basketball Clinic

Whether they participate in a clinic, camp, or league, they have access to the best coaches in the region, the most individualized and effective instruction, and all the excitement that only an NBA program can offer.

1 Sports Pkwy, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, August 12th (9am-12pm)

Duck Dash

Help raise funds with the annual The Duck Dash. This event benefits the Child Life Programs at Sutter Children’s Center & UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Raging Waters

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, August 12th (5pm)

(2 ducks = $15, 6 ducks = $30, 30 ducks = $125)

http://theduckdash.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheDuckDash

Sac Cycling Tours

This month, the alley between I and J streets will become an urban canvas, the site of several new murals created through Wide Open Walls. We will explore some of these pieces through Sac Cycling Tours.

http://www.sacramentocyclingtours.com

Banana Festival

Aug 12-13

3800 W Land Park Dr.

Sacramento

https://www.sacbananafestival.com/

Softball Yard Sale

The Natomas Lady Gators are having a big fundraiser for their upcoming season. Kinsey is checking out the yard and bake sale to see what they have to offer.

8:00 AM 12:30 PM

1733 Danbook Dr in Sacramento

Triad Plus

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing how to make your own snap purses with medal measuring tapes.

8801 Washington Blvd.

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Single Women’s Conference

Guest Speaker Joan, brings with her wisdom, guidance, support, encouragement, empowerment, humor and down to earth communication.

Watt Business Complex

2100 Watt Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841

Saturday, August 12th (11am-2pm)

Free

Age 18+

Website

New Food Trend: Foraging

The next new food trend: Sustainable urban food foraging.The next new food trend: Sustainable urban food foraging. Go wild in your neighborhood. Visuals dandelion leaves, chive, rosemary Research edible plants that grow wild in your area.

http://chefgerard.com

National Vinyl Record Day

It’s National Vinyl Record Day! We’ve called on the experts of Rocket Records to help us celebrate.

Rocket Records

830 Jefferson Blvd #60, West Sacramento

916.375.1552

https://www.rocketrecordswestsac.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rocketrecordswestsac/

Libier Reynolds: Back-To-School Clothing

http://Libier.com

Instagram @LibierReynolds

Latin Flame Food Truck

Colombian and Mexican Fusion

916-670-5423

Facebook page

Say It Loud Comedy Show

Michael Calvin Jr., comedian, host, and creator of the Say It Loud Comedy Show at Laughs Unlimited, is celebrating 4 years in business this upcoming Thursday!

Thursday, August 17th (8 pm)

Laughs Unlimited

1207 Front Street, Old Sacramento