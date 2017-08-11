Vintage Record Approval

5. Michael Jackson 45… “Someone in the Dark”….$1,500.00

4. Beatles & Four Seasons LP… “Beatles vs. The Four Seasons…$2,500.00

3. Bruce Springsteen 45… “Spirit in the Night”…$4,000.00

2. Rolling Stones 45… “Street Fighting Man”…$18,000.00

1. Elvis Presley 7 inch 33… “Good Luck Charm”…$24,000.00

http://www.MoneyMusic.com

Daily List: 3 Things to Do IMMEDIATELY If You Win the Lottery

Our state lottery jackpots are growing… between Powerball and MegaMillions, they top $700 million!.. but are you prepared if you win? On the Daily List this morning, three things to immediately if you win the lottery!

Nube De Oro

Mariachi Festival De Sacramento

Saturday at 3 PM – 10 PM

CLARA – E. Claire Raley Studios for Performing Arts

2420 N St, Sacramento

Facebook page

Branch to Box

A local delivery service brings fresh fruit from the farm to your office!! A Lodi start-up called “Branch to Box” is capitalizing on the farm to fork phenomenon by bringing fresh fruit from a family farm straight to office doors across California.

http://www.branchtobox.com

Frank Fat’s 78th Anniversary Menu

A quintessential American success story, Frank Fat’s celebrates 78th Anniversary. In celebration of the award-winning restaurant, Frank Fat’s will be offering a special 78th Anniversary Menu that personifies the Frank Fat’s experience from August through September.

August 1 – September 30

$32 Per Person

(served family style, two-person minimum)

916.442.7092

https://frankfats.com/

Boho Burning Man Coats

Katrina Ponina (Miss Russian CA) has taken her love of fashion and tech and combined the two worlds into an incredible line of coats and vests. Her wear is wildly popular with the burning man crowd and she is slammed putting together last minute orders.

http://bohocoats.com

Miss California

And the winner is…Jillian Smith!! The small town girl snagged the 2017 Miss California crown last month! Now this grass valley native and Nevada Union High Graduate is getting ready to head to Atlantic city for the Miss America competition on Sept. 10!

https://www.facebook.com/MissAmericaCA/

Lemonade for Animals

The 7th annual cookie and lemonade stand to raise money for the Delta Humane Society is right around the corner.

7th Annual Cookies and Lemonade Stand

Help raise money for the Delta Humane Society

Saturday, August 12th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2170 Piccardo Circle, Stockton

Heart Tribute Band

Heartless is a heart tribute band and they have quickly become a Sacramento favorite. After playing the hard rock in Vegas and great American Music Hall in San Francisco the band is coming to Harlow’s on August 12th.

Heartless (a Tribute To Heart)

Saturday, Aug. 12th at 6:30 p.m.

Harlows 2708 J Street

(916)-441-4693

Dog Days of Summer

Green Acres Nursery & Supply is proud to present its eighth annual Dog Days of Summer event. The dog-loving team will celebrate four-legged friends by hosting adoptions, providing education about pet-friendly plants and products, a dog show and obstacle course, raffle prizes, and discounts.

Today-Sunday

Green Acres Nursery & Supply

All Locations

More info: http://www.idiggreenacres.com/dogdays/

Manly Minute: How To Attract Younger Women

To help set you up for success, we asked a few ladies who have dated their share of older dudes to tell us what they’d want to tell future prospects. Here’s what all older guys should know about dating younger ladies.

Heels & Handbags Sale

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Elk Grove is hosting their heels & handbags sale. Proceeds from the sale of all items go back to American Cancer Society programs.

Elk Grove Discovery Shop

8470 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

Today & Tomorrow

(916) 685-7449

http://discoveryshop-elkgrove.org/

Bridal Show

The 3rd annual Wedding Expo is happening at CSU Stanislaus so if you recently got engaged, you’ll want to pay attention. We are at The Bridal Station in Modesto to see some of the bridal fashions and learn more about the expo.

Wedding Expo

Sunday, August 13, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

California State University Stanislaus

http://www.getmarriedturlock.com