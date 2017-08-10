New Sacramento Kings Player Zach Randolph Arrested On Drug Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento Kings player has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, authorities say.

KCBS reports the Los Angeles Police Department says that Zach Randolph was arrested in Nickerson Gardens area Wednesday night.

Officers were investigating a disturbance near a housing project when they found a large group of people smoking and blocking the roadway, police say. Three people, including Randolph, were arrested.

Police say that after the arrests were made, the crowd got unruly and vandalized several police cars – breaking windows and doing other damage.

Randolph is facing charges of drug possession with intent to sell.

The Kings had signed the 36-year-old two-time NBA All-Star to a two-year, $24 million contract back in July. Randolph had spent the last eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and has also played for the Clippers, Knicks and Trail Blazers in his career.

Randolph has since been released from custody on bond.

On Thursday, the Kings organization issued a statement that read: “We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time.”