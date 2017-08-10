Daily List: Moving Into a New Apartment? Three things to take pictures of right away

When you rent a home or apartment, you pay a security deposit to cover any damage to the place that happens while you’re living there. You’ll get it back, as long as there’s no damage. The question is, how do you prove you didn’t cause the damage that’s there? On the Daily List this morning, three things to take pictures of as soon as you move in!

Read more

USA Swimming Western Zone Age Group Championships

Hundreds of swimmers are hitting the water for the USA Swimming Western Zone Championships!

August 9-12

Races start at 8:30 a.m. each day

Roseville Aquatics Complex

3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.

Roseville

California Capital Aquatics website is: http://www.ccaswimming.org

Placer Valley Tourism website is: http://www.placertourism.com

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handle for the Western Zone meet is: @AG2017WZ

Amazon Deals for Back To School

Amazon has just about everything these days — even school supplies! No matter what grade you’re shopping for, Amazon has anything and everything your student needs to get prepped for a new year! Today we’ll show off a few of the essentials and reveal the Amazon deal of the day!

http://www.Amazon.com/backtoschool

SPCA Splashy Hour

The Animal Den is hosting the first ever Splashy Hour on Thursday, August 10th from 7:00pm – 9:30pm to benefit the Sacramento SPCA animals. This new event is our “summer version” of the monthly Yappy Hours – where you can gather with your friends, family and your pup to take a break from the summer heat and raise awareness and support for /*the Sacramento SPCA animals.

Tonight

7pm-9:30pm

The Animal Den Pet Resort

4060 Power Inn Road

Sacramento

Event website

Nerds On Call: Run! Apps that Turn Exercise into an Adventure!

Need some motivation to get moving? How about being chased by a pack of zombies? Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge is here with apps that turn exercise into an adventure.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Six to Start:

http://www.sixtostart.com/

Zombies Run App, $2.99/mo

https://zombiesrungame.com/

Android & iOS

https://zombiesrungame.com/presskit/

The Walk app, $2.99

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/walk-fitness-tracker-game/id678971662?mt=8

Dungeon Runner: Fitness Quest App, Free

*or pay $1.99 for ad-free

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dungeon-runner-fitness-quest/id934356795?mt=8

Mommy Moment: A Cooking Party

It’s a fun way to get kids in the kitchen: a cooking party!

https://www.ahealthykitchensac.com/

Pumped for the First Day of School

https://www.fcusd.org/mills

Stepping Into Smartphones

As the school year approaches, many parents may be wondering if this is the year they should give in to their kids’ pleas to buy them a smartphone. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here to help you figure out when you should wait and how to ease into smartphones while keeping your kid – and your wallet – safe.

Young Kids: GizmoPal 2 by LG

http://www.lg.com/us/cell-phones/lg-VC110-Pink-gizmopal-2

Supported by Verizon

$79.99 + $5/month

Pre-Teens: GizmoGadget by LG

http://www.lg.com/us/cell-phones/lg-VC200-Red-gizmo-gadget

$149.99 + $5/month

TextNow Wireless https://www.textnow.com/wireless

Verizon’s “Family Base”

https://www.verizonwireless.com/solutions-and-services/family-base/

$4.99/month per account

The Loom Room

Learn to weave & love to create! The Loom Room specializes in weaving, spinning, felting and rug hooking with alpaca, merino and angora fiber. The Loom Room is housed completely in the 1800 square-feet of the 1879 Faltin historical building. They offer this new space to the fiber enthusiasts in the area to come and explore the arts of weaving and spinning.

http://www.theloomroom.net

Dream Train

Sierra 2 Center (studio one)

2791 24th St,

Sacramento, CA 95818

Free to the public

Sunday Aug13th

4- 5:30

http://www.dreamwithtracy.com

Black Women’s Health & Wellness Conference

This conference, which focuses on black women’s wellness, is focusing on heart health

UC Davis Education Building

4610 X Street

Sacramento

Saturday

9am-3pm

$35 Registration

http://www.sbwhwc.org

Manly Minute: 5 Ways To Spoil Your Dog

August 10 is Spoil Your Dog Day, a special date set aside to treat your four-legged friend to the best life has to offer.

Read more

Iconic Mural Revitalization

An iconic Sacramento mural is getting a facelift as part of the Wide Open Walls Mural Festival! The same artist who designed and created the mural 18 years ago, is back where it all started to give her large-scale painting a new look!

California State Railroad Museum

Open Daily

10am-5pm

125 I Street

Sacramento

916-323-9280

https://www.californiarailroad.museum/

#CAStateParks

#CSRM

#CSRMF

ARC Culinary School

Are you thinking of getting into the restaurant business? There are plenty of jobs out there, but restaurant owners prefer experience and/or education. One great place to learn is at American River College, and it won’t cost you thousands of dollars.

Fall Semester

American River College

Hospitality Management

Begins August 21

Learn more