Daily List: Moving Into a New Apartment? Three things to take pictures of right away
When you rent a home or apartment, you pay a security deposit to cover any damage to the place that happens while you’re living there. You’ll get it back, as long as there’s no damage. The question is, how do you prove you didn’t cause the damage that’s there? On the Daily List this morning, three things to take pictures of as soon as you move in!
Read more
USA Swimming Western Zone Age Group Championships
Hundreds of swimmers are hitting the water for the USA Swimming Western Zone Championships!
August 9-12
Races start at 8:30 a.m. each day
Roseville Aquatics Complex
3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.
Roseville
California Capital Aquatics website is: http://www.ccaswimming.org
Placer Valley Tourism website is: http://www.placertourism.com
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handle for the Western Zone meet is: @AG2017WZ
Amazon Deals for Back To School
Amazon has just about everything these days — even school supplies! No matter what grade you’re shopping for, Amazon has anything and everything your student needs to get prepped for a new year! Today we’ll show off a few of the essentials and reveal the Amazon deal of the day!
http://www.Amazon.com/backtoschool
SPCA Splashy Hour
The Animal Den is hosting the first ever Splashy Hour on Thursday, August 10th from 7:00pm – 9:30pm to benefit the Sacramento SPCA animals. This new event is our “summer version” of the monthly Yappy Hours – where you can gather with your friends, family and your pup to take a break from the summer heat and raise awareness and support for /*the Sacramento SPCA animals.
Tonight
7pm-9:30pm
The Animal Den Pet Resort
4060 Power Inn Road
Sacramento
Event website
Nerds On Call: Run! Apps that Turn Exercise into an Adventure!
Need some motivation to get moving? How about being chased by a pack of zombies? Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge is here with apps that turn exercise into an adventure.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Six to Start:
http://www.sixtostart.com/
Zombies Run App, $2.99/mo
https://zombiesrungame.com/
Android & iOS
https://zombiesrungame.com/presskit/
The Walk app, $2.99
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/walk-fitness-tracker-game/id678971662?mt=8
Dungeon Runner: Fitness Quest App, Free
*or pay $1.99 for ad-free
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dungeon-runner-fitness-quest/id934356795?mt=8
Mommy Moment: A Cooking Party
It’s a fun way to get kids in the kitchen: a cooking party!
https://www.ahealthykitchensac.com/
Pumped for the First Day of School
https://www.fcusd.org/mills
Stepping Into Smartphones
As the school year approaches, many parents may be wondering if this is the year they should give in to their kids’ pleas to buy them a smartphone. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here to help you figure out when you should wait and how to ease into smartphones while keeping your kid – and your wallet – safe.
Young Kids: GizmoPal 2 by LG
http://www.lg.com/us/cell-phones/lg-VC110-Pink-gizmopal-2
Supported by Verizon
$79.99 + $5/month
Pre-Teens: GizmoGadget by LG
http://www.lg.com/us/cell-phones/lg-VC200-Red-gizmo-gadget
$149.99 + $5/month
TextNow Wireless https://www.textnow.com/wireless
Verizon’s “Family Base”
https://www.verizonwireless.com/solutions-and-services/family-base/
$4.99/month per account
The Loom Room
Learn to weave & love to create! The Loom Room specializes in weaving, spinning, felting and rug hooking with alpaca, merino and angora fiber. The Loom Room is housed completely in the 1800 square-feet of the 1879 Faltin historical building. They offer this new space to the fiber enthusiasts in the area to come and explore the arts of weaving and spinning.
http://www.theloomroom.net
Dream Train
Sierra 2 Center (studio one)
2791 24th St,
Sacramento, CA 95818
Free to the public
Sunday Aug13th
4- 5:30
http://www.dreamwithtracy.com
Black Women’s Health & Wellness Conference
This conference, which focuses on black women’s wellness, is focusing on heart health
UC Davis Education Building
4610 X Street
Sacramento
Saturday
9am-3pm
$35 Registration
http://www.sbwhwc.org
Manly Minute: 5 Ways To Spoil Your Dog
August 10 is Spoil Your Dog Day, a special date set aside to treat your four-legged friend to the best life has to offer.
Read more
Iconic Mural Revitalization
An iconic Sacramento mural is getting a facelift as part of the Wide Open Walls Mural Festival! The same artist who designed and created the mural 18 years ago, is back where it all started to give her large-scale painting a new look!
California State Railroad Museum
Open Daily
10am-5pm
125 I Street
Sacramento
916-323-9280
https://www.californiarailroad.museum/
#CAStateParks
#CSRM
#CSRMF
ARC Culinary School
Are you thinking of getting into the restaurant business? There are plenty of jobs out there, but restaurant owners prefer experience and/or education. One great place to learn is at American River College, and it won’t cost you thousands of dollars.
Fall Semester
American River College
Hospitality Management
Begins August 21
Learn more