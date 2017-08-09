Teen Accused Of Killing 1 Senior At North Highlands Track Appearing In Court Today

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The teen accused of attacking two women at North Highlands High School in April is set to face a judge again.

Eighteen-year-old Neven Glen Butler is accused of murder and attempted rape in connection with the killing 86-year-old Fusako Petrus while and assault on her 61-year-old friend.

Butler is also accused of assaulting a 92-year-old woman that same day.

He is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. today.

Fusako Petrus was on her morning walk with a friend when she was beaten to death.

At a hearing in May, Butler’s attorney said his mental state is “serious.”

“Mental status is an issue that will be considered in the case,” said attorney Linda Parisi.