Nissan Owners Could Get $500 As Part Of Takata Air Bag Settlement

Owners of some Nissan vehicles could get the use of a rental car, receive a $500 settlement, and an extended warranty as part of a settlement involving faulty Takata air bag inflators.

The inflators, which fill up air bags in the event of a crash, can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. At least 16 deaths worldwide and more than 180 injuries are blamed on the inflators.

As of June, about 38 percent of the recalled inflators have been replaced, the U.S. government reports.

According to Reuters, the settlement involves 4.4 million recalled Nissan vehicles. And as part of the settlement, Nissan does not take fault for any malfunctions involving Takata air bag inflators.

Six Nissan models, with years ranging from 2001 to 2012 are part of the recall.

Click here to see if your Nissan vehicle is part of the recall.