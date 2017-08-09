Daily List: 2 Food Claims to Pay Attention to, And One to Ignore
There are lots of food claims, from “negative calorie” food, to those that claim to supercharge your metabolism. But there are a few basics you can bank on — on the Daily List this morning, two food claims to pay attention to, and one you can ignore!
Read more
Good Day Cafe
Good Day is visiting the Good Day Cafe in Vallejo. They are known for their great brunch.
314 Georgia St., Vallejo
(707) 557-4745
Facebook page
Pre-Labor Day Home Security
Get Smart about home security. With Labor Day weekend travel fast approaching, now is a great time to upgrade home security using the latest innovations.
Smart Home Security Basics:
1. Get Connected
2. Start Outside
3. Bring it In
http://www.homedepot.com/
Check This Out: Play-Doh Shape & Learn
This is a line of playsets that encourages learning through hands-on, creative fun – is a great item to help children with the development of key foundational skills.
https://playdoh.hasbro.com/en-us
Mariachi Band
Local band, Mariachi Puente is here to get us ready for this year’s Mariachi Festival!
Mariachi Festival De Sacramento
Saturday, August 12, 2017
E. Claire Raley Studios For The Performing Arts
2420 N Street, Sacramento
$30
https://www.facebook.com/events/1886706078217554/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mariachi-festival-de-sacramento-tickets-33451135246
VCS School Radio
A school has their own radio station that anybody in the Vacaville area can listen to.
Performing arts of Vacaville Christian Schools
http://www.vcsradio.com
http://www.vcsradioconservatory.org
UTV World Champion
A local racer has taken his passion for offroad racing and turned it into a thriving business!
No Limit Race Development and Manufacturing
916 824-2600
http://www.NoLimitSxS.com
Dishin’ With Tina: Beef ‘n’ Brew
4232 Fowler Lane
Diamond Springs
530.344.7296
Kids Get New Chromebooks
http://www.rocklineducationfoundation.org/chromebook-campaign-faqs/
Craft Brewers’ Summit
We’ll learn about the upcoming California Craft Brewers Summit scheduled for September 7-9.
California Craft Beer Summit & Festival
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St
Sacramento
September 7 – 9
Event: http://www.californiacraftbeer.com/craft-beer-summit/
Tickets: http://www.californiacraftbeer.com/craft-beer-summit/tickets/purchase-tickets/
http://devicebrewing.com
http://pizzaport.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Holding Hands
There’s a reason why holding hands seems like such an intimate gesture (some might say it’s even more intimate than kissing): We are biologically programmed to crave that vulnerable and trusting physical connection. The physical act of holding hands releases oxytocin, which promotes feelings of trust and bonding with your partner.
Read more