Police are investigating after a person was stabbed this morning in Citrus Heights.

Around 5:40 a.m., police received the call that someone had been stabbed in the area of Rowan Way, off Shupe Drive, in Citrus Heights, according to Citrus Heights police.

The victim was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects and have set up a perimeter in the area. They haven’t said what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story.