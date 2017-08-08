Daily List: 3 Ways to Save on School Supplies
Shopping for school supplies? You don’t need to blow the budget shopping for those binders and backpacks! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to save on school supplies!
College Student Money Mistakes
Financial professional Jeff Bangerter with Bangerter Financial services joins us with 5 of the top money mistakes college students are making.
1. Drowning in Debt
2. Paying Penalties
3. Spoiling Your Score
4. Falling for Fraud
5. Tuning Out Tuition
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Connected Technology
Your whole home can be connected through the internet by making it a smart phone. Turn off your water, make sure your garage door is shut, or lower your thermostat.
Smart Homes that Save
916.824.1800
http://www.Connected-Technology.com
Sip and Shine
Zen before you zin: yoga on the vineyard! The Lodi Sip Shuttle and shine yoga studios team up for a truly tranquil “sip and shine” yoga and wine event!! Now you can find inner peace before embarking on a full day of sipping in the Lodi wine region!
Sunday, September 10
10am-11am Yoga with Shine Yoga instructor at Mettler Winery
11am-Noon Enjoy a glass of wine at Mettler (included in ticket price) and a light brunch fruit/pastries
Noon-4:30 pm Head out on Sip Shuttle
Tickets: $75 Available Online or (209) 747-6658
***Tasting fees for wineries are not included.
http://www.sipshuttle.com
Water Ed Center Volunteers
Got some free time on your hands?! The American River water education center in Folsom needs you.
American River Water Education Center
Open to Public Tuesday-Friday
10am-4pm
7785 Folsom-Auburn Rd.
Folsom
To become a volunteer: 916-537-7300
To learn more: http://www.usbr.gov/mp/arwec
916 Shoe Repair
Facebook page
Manly Minute: How To Get A Divorce
Unlike any heart breaks you had in high school, college and beyond, the pain of going through a divorce is on a whole different scale. Even though statistics on divorce in the United States are daunting — nearly 50% who walk down the aisle will also walk into the courtroom — no one is considering a plot twist when heading into a happy ending.
Capital Dance Project
For their 3rd year of summer performances, the Capital Dance Project returns. It’s a sensory friendly dance performance in partnership with the Sacramento Kings on one night of the three performances. The entire thing is run by the dancers and we are there at their practice.
Friday, Aug. 25-27
http://www.capitaldanceproject.org