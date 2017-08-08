Daily List: 3 Ways to Save on School Supplies

Shopping for school supplies? You don’t need to blow the budget shopping for those binders and backpacks! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to save on school supplies!

College Student Money Mistakes

Financial professional Jeff Bangerter with Bangerter Financial services joins us with 5 of the top money mistakes college students are making.

1. Drowning in Debt

2. Paying Penalties

3. Spoiling Your Score

4. Falling for Fraud

5. Tuning Out Tuition

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Connected Technology

Your whole home can be connected through the internet by making it a smart phone. Turn off your water, make sure your garage door is shut, or lower your thermostat.

Smart Homes that Save

916.824.1800

http://www.Connected-Technology.com

Sip and Shine

Zen before you zin: yoga on the vineyard! The Lodi Sip Shuttle and shine yoga studios team up for a truly tranquil “sip and shine” yoga and wine event!! Now you can find inner peace before embarking on a full day of sipping in the Lodi wine region!

Sunday, September 10

10am-11am Yoga with Shine Yoga instructor at Mettler Winery

11am-Noon Enjoy a glass of wine at Mettler (included in ticket price) and a light brunch fruit/pastries

Noon-4:30 pm Head out on Sip Shuttle

Tickets: $75 Available Online or (209) 747-6658

***Tasting fees for wineries are not included.

http://www.sipshuttle.com

Water Ed Center Volunteers

Got some free time on your hands?! The American River water education center in Folsom needs you.

American River Water Education Center

Open to Public Tuesday-Friday

10am-4pm

7785 Folsom-Auburn Rd.

Folsom

To become a volunteer: 916-537-7300

To learn more: http://www.usbr.gov/mp/arwec

916 Shoe Repair

Facebook page

Manly Minute: How To Get A Divorce

Unlike any heart breaks you had in high school, college and beyond, the pain of going through a divorce is on a whole different scale. Even though statistics on divorce in the United States are daunting — nearly 50% who walk down the aisle will also walk into the courtroom — no one is considering a plot twist when heading into a happy ending.

Capital Dance Project

For their 3rd year of summer performances, the Capital Dance Project returns. It’s a sensory friendly dance performance in partnership with the Sacramento Kings on one night of the three performances. The entire thing is run by the dancers and we are there at their practice.

Friday, Aug. 25-27

http://www.capitaldanceproject.org