Rancho Cordova Could Pay Business Owners To Improve Storefronts

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Some parts of the city’s commercial corridors have seen better days, but now there’s a plan to spruce up the Rancho Cordova neighborhood.

Victor Sarguis has owned U.S. Auto Repair on Folsom Boulevard for 23 years. The front of his shop is showing signs of age.

“It’s kind of beat up and old,” he said.

Replacing the faded paint and rusty sign would be a huge expense for the small-business owner.

“Anything we do we put out of our own pocket, and it’s kind of tough right now,” he said.

Tim Lam just bought the sandwich shop next door, complete with a sign that needs to be replaced.

“It costs maybe $6,000 to $8,000,” he said.

Now the City of Rancho Cordova is hoping owners like these will take advantage of a proposed new program designed to freshen up their facades.

Funds would come from a community enhancement fund that comes from Measure H, a half-cent sales tax.

The ultimate goal is to bring in more customers by brightening up the boulevards.

If approved, businesses could apply for $5,000 mini-grants or be eligible for up to $70,000 in matching funds.