‘Katie Holmes’ Appears At Sacramento Medical Center Groundbreaking

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Healthcare advocates and local leaders broke ground on a new health clinic in Sacramento on Tuesday, but one of the building’s renderings caught our eye.

A banner at the construction site shows the future appearance of the center, complete with mom and daughter walking out.

But it’s who the mom and daughter are that caught Good Day Sacramento reporter Kinsey Schofield’s eye.

😂 Why did #Sacramento Community Clinics photoshop a pic of Katie Holmes & Suri on the banner of the El Camino health clinic? @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/37vtcQbFTy — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) August 9, 2017

The mom and daughter appear to be a cutout of Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise from June 2012.

CBS13 reached out for comment on the choice of photos, but nobody was available to comment outside of business hours.

The El Camino Medical Center will be the Health and Life Organization’s first clinic to be built from the ground up, providing a medically underserved community and alternative to expensive emergency room visits.

“This is what’s important for here, access for health care so people don’t feel compelled to go to emergency care, because that’s the most expensive care you can get,” said Rep. Doris Matsui.

When the clinic is finished, it will serve a population of more than 35,000 people. It will be located at 965 El Camino Ave.

No word on whether Katie Holmes or her daughter plan to attend the grand opening in person.