ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Two homes caught fire early Monday morning in Rocklin.

The fire moved from one home on Cobblestone Drive to a neighboring home around 3:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, everyone made it out of the homes safely. In fact, one of the homes was empty when flames broke out – with the owners away in France.

No one was hurt in the incident. A cat was saved from one of the homes, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.