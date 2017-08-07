Report: Caltrans Hiring For More Than 1,100 Positions

If you’re looking for a job, it’s time to send your resume over to Caltrans.

They reportedly have over 1,100 openings that include blue- and white-careers and they’re actively recruiting and colleges, universities, and job fairs to help get the word out.

The Fresno Bee reports that two main trends are driving the hiring spree: the age of Caltrans’ workforce — workers tend to be somewhat older than employees in other state departments — and a bigger workload. The state’s 12-cent gas tax increase is expected to an additional $52 billion in transportation projects over the next decade, funding a bunch of new transportation projects.

While jobs are opening up all over the state, the highest concentrations of openings are reportedly near Los Angeles, Fresno, Marysville, and Oakland.

To apply for a job with Caltrans, visit its hiring page, https://jobs.ca.gov/. You can also visit with Caltrans recruiters at an upcoming recruitment event. They’ll be at a Sac State Student Employment Fair on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for the full list of upcoming recruitment events.