Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Arden Arcade Area Crash

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Sacramento County Monday morning.

The scene is near Watt Avenue and Hurley Way.

California Highway Patrol says a car was heading northbound on Watt Avenue and was making a legal U-turn just before 6:30 a.m. when it was struck by a man on a motorcycle.

It appears the motorcycle hit underneath the car, CHP says.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old man, died in the crash.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash at this time.