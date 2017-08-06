Dishin’ With Tina: Beef ‘n’ Brew

4232 Fowler Lane

Diamond Springs

530.344.7296

Just Between Friends Sale

Get all your shopping done in one place without busting your budget! We’re live with a sneak peak of all the items up for grabs at the just between friends sale in Folsom!!

Just Between Friends Sale

Sunday: 9am-1pm ***50% Off Sale

Folsom Sports Complex

66 Clarksville Road, Folsom

Free Admission Passes Available Online

http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com

Folsom Triathlons

Nimbus Flat Lake Natoma State Park, Folsom, CA

August 6th (7am-12pm)

http://usapevents.com/event/folsom-triathlons/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/usapevents/about/?ref=page_internal

Event page

Inflatable Madness

Beat the summer heat with inflatable madness! Beat the summer heat with inflatable madness! Folsom Aquatic Center is bringing the fun, this Sunday, August 6th — and it’s perfect for the entire family to enjoy! 4 Inflatables, 1 pool and hours of fun!

1200 Riley St., Folsom

Sunday, August 6th (1pm-6pm)

General Admission Pricing:

Ages Under 2 Free

Ages 2-3 $4

Ages 4-54 $7

Ages 55 & up $5

Inflatable Wristbands $3 (standard pricing)



Tony Borders, Magician

Ventriloquist Tony Borders is performing at Fairytale Town.



Fairytale Town

3901 Land Park Drive

Sacramento

http://www.tonyborders.com/index.html

King of Cali Race 2017

This is the inaugural King of Cali! This huge RC racing event will bring tons of RC racing experts from throughout California together racing for the gold and of course, bragging rights as the ‘King of Cali.”

90 Corporation Yard Rd., Roseville

Racing Starts at 9 a.m.

http://www.speedworldraceway.com/index.cfm

Free Bridal Open House

Known as the area’s premier wedding destination, Arden Hills is proud to present a very special Bridal Open House & Fashion Show on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arden Hills Bridal Open House

1220 Arden Hills Lane, Sacramento, CA 95864

Aug 6, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm

FREE

2017 Yuba-Sutter Fair

http://ysfair.com/special-discounts/

STEM Products for Girls

At Handcrafted HoneyBee, they believe that in every girl there’s a scientist, an artist, an engineer, or an entrepreneur just waiting to spread her wings. This is why they’re empowering her to dream big with each of their Create-Your-Own Skin Care Kits.

https://handcraftedhoneybee.com/

Summer Pairings

Forget Beer — Wine and BBQ are a match made in heaven, especially on hot summer days! Visit Amador County for our Farms Dinner and see what we mean!

Amador County Farm Dinner

Tickets: $75

August 13, 2017

Tour at 12pm & Dinner at 5:30pm

http://visitamador.com/farms-amador-tour-and-dinner

The Flavor Face Food Truck

We all have one. It’s that face you make, that spasm you have when you first bite into something so juicy, so delicious, something so undeniably scrumptious that it takes everything you can do not to slap the person next to you. Yeah. That Face. That face you make every time you bite into anything cooked and prepared by Executive Chef Brian Stanbsberry.

(612) 559-0263

http://www.flavorface.com

Life of Kylie (Prom)

Meet Albert Ochoa, the “legend” who took Kylie Jenner to his high school prom – Albert would love to share with your viewers about his surreal Cinderella experience”. What it was like to spend an evening with Kylie and how his life has changed.

Life with Kylie

Premieres on E! Tonight

Mad Batter

A new company has developed a new way to eat cookie dough, safely! We got a taste of, Mad Batter, a couple of weekends go –

and now they are back unveiling their new flavor!

http://rotzysmadbatter.com