Dishin’ With Tina: Beef ‘n’ Brew
4232 Fowler Lane
Diamond Springs
530.344.7296
Just Between Friends Sale
Get all your shopping done in one place without busting your budget! We’re live with a sneak peak of all the items up for grabs at the just between friends sale in Folsom!!
Sunday: 9am-1pm ***50% Off Sale
Folsom Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road, Folsom
Free Admission Passes Available Online
http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com
Folsom Triathlons
Nimbus Flat Lake Natoma State Park, Folsom, CA
August 6th (7am-12pm)
http://usapevents.com/event/folsom-triathlons/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/usapevents/about/?ref=page_internal
Event page
Inflatable Madness
Beat the summer heat with inflatable madness! Beat the summer heat with inflatable madness! Folsom Aquatic Center is bringing the fun, this Sunday, August 6th — and it’s perfect for the entire family to enjoy! 4 Inflatables, 1 pool and hours of fun!
1200 Riley St., Folsom
Sunday, August 6th (1pm-6pm)
General Admission Pricing:
Ages Under 2 Free
Ages 2-3 $4
Ages 4-54 $7
Ages 55 & up $5
Inflatable Wristbands $3 (standard pricing)
Tony Borders, Magician
Ventriloquist Tony Borders is performing at Fairytale Town.
Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Drive
Sacramento
http://www.tonyborders.com/index.html
King of Cali Race 2017
This is the inaugural King of Cali! This huge RC racing event will bring tons of RC racing experts from throughout California together racing for the gold and of course, bragging rights as the ‘King of Cali.”
90 Corporation Yard Rd., Roseville
Racing Starts at 9 a.m.
http://www.speedworldraceway.com/index.cfm
Free Bridal Open House
Known as the area’s premier wedding destination, Arden Hills is proud to present a very special Bridal Open House & Fashion Show on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Arden Hills Bridal Open House
1220 Arden Hills Lane, Sacramento, CA 95864
Aug 6, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm
FREE
2017 Yuba-Sutter Fair
http://ysfair.com/special-discounts/
STEM Products for Girls
At Handcrafted HoneyBee, they believe that in every girl there’s a scientist, an artist, an engineer, or an entrepreneur just waiting to spread her wings. This is why they’re empowering her to dream big with each of their Create-Your-Own Skin Care Kits.
https://handcraftedhoneybee.com/
Summer Pairings
Forget Beer — Wine and BBQ are a match made in heaven, especially on hot summer days! Visit Amador County for our Farms Dinner and see what we mean!
Amador County Farm Dinner
Tickets: $75
August 13, 2017
Tour at 12pm & Dinner at 5:30pm
http://visitamador.com/farms-amador-tour-and-dinner
The Flavor Face Food Truck
We all have one. It’s that face you make, that spasm you have when you first bite into something so juicy, so delicious, something so undeniably scrumptious that it takes everything you can do not to slap the person next to you. Yeah. That Face. That face you make every time you bite into anything cooked and prepared by Executive Chef Brian Stanbsberry.
(612) 559-0263
http://www.flavorface.com
Life of Kylie (Prom)
Meet Albert Ochoa, the “legend” who took Kylie Jenner to his high school prom – Albert would love to share with your viewers about his surreal Cinderella experience”. What it was like to spend an evening with Kylie and how his life has changed.
Life with Kylie
Premieres on E! Tonight
Mad Batter
A new company has developed a new way to eat cookie dough, safely! We got a taste of, Mad Batter, a couple of weekends go –
and now they are back unveiling their new flavor!
http://rotzysmadbatter.com