National Disc Golf Day

It’s National Disc Golf Day and Tina has watched from the sidelines way too long. Let’s play and learn the basics!

Final 9 Sports

5460 5th St.

Rocklin

916-624-7200

http://www.final9sports.com/

Dinner of Hope

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure.

Celebration of Hope

Monday, 8/14, 6 p.m.

Rubino’s Ristorante

Rocklin

510.710.2241

http://northernca.hdsa.org/

Tea Time with Tina

She sits down for a conversation with Sacramento’s new police chief Daniel Hahn.

Chief Hahn Swearing-In Ceremony

3 p.m., Friday, 8/11

Sac State – University Ballroom

5pm, Community BBQ at McClatchy Park

Sourdough & Co.

Tina Macuha pays a visit to this new establishment.

1229 Howe Ave.

Sacramento

916.823.3600

http://sourdoughandcompany.com/

The Color Run 5k

The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.

Learn more

38th Annual Herald Day

Enjoy tasty food, cold beer, music in the park, the parade, browsing local wares, a car and tractor show, a produce show, and catch up with a neighbor.

Herald Park

Herald, California 95638

Saturday, August 5th (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

https://www.facebook.com/HeraldCC

School Shopping Spree

On August 5, The Salvation Army of Woodland will host its “Child Spree” back-to-school shopping event for 75 first grade to high school students.

Salvation Army of Woodland hosts “Child Spree”

1260 E Gibson Rd, Woodland (West entrance)

Saturday, August 5, 2017

7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Gato at Crocker Art

In Gato, kiddos get to step inside the dreams of a giant toy cat, in a calming exhibition with sensors that project moving images and what I would describe is calming, spacey sounds on to the ceiling when the kids step into the space.

Gato at Crocker Art Museum

216 O St.

Sacramento

Kitten Adoption

Front Street animal shelter is trying to break the adoption record with kittens this weekend and we are there as they set up for the adoption event.

$20 kitten adoptions

Petco, 1878 Arden Way

http://frontstreetshelter.org

Do Us A Flavor

Lay’s “Do us a Flavor” contest is back with new flavors! And since Lay’s is an official sponsor to today’s Color Run…we are testing them out!

Vote for Your Favorite Flavor

– Crispy Taco

– Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

– Fried Green Tomato

Vote: http://dousaflavor.com

Fresh Start Global Car Show

A veteran is trying to help other vets get a helping hand! Joseph Lopez was homeless for 5 years before enlisting, and while there, created the nonprofit charity “Fresh Start Global.”

Fresh Start Global Car Show

Saturday, August 5th

6508 Antelope Rd. # 6510

Citrus Heights

http://www.facebook.com/freshstartglobal

http://www.facebook.com/themisstakendames

National Oyster Day

Station 16

Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento, Ca 95814

916.228.4042

http://www.sacstation16.com/

Ashley Barron

Ashley Barron is a country music singer, performer & entertainer from Sacramento. She is just a life-lovin’ girl with a passion for the deep roots of country music!

Saturday, August 5th (8:30pm) Stones Gambling Hall, Sacramento

Sunday, August 13th (5pm) 151 Union Square Club, Grassville

Friday, August 18th (9pm) Valencia Club, Penryn

Saturday, August 19th (11:30am) Make A Wish Charity, Sacramento State Capitol Steps

https://www.facebook.com/ashleybarronofficial/

http://www.ashleybarronofficial.com/

Celebrity Wine – Are They Any Good?

From Jay-Z and Dave Matthews to Christie Brinkley and Francis Ford Coppola, more and more celebrities are expanding their resume to include winemaker, but are their wines any good?

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St.

Sacramento

http://www.bevmo.com/

Comedian Tony Roberts

He’s baaaaaack! Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and director Tony Roberts is rocking the house this weekend at Tommy T’s!

Tommy T’s Rancho Cordova

12401 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 608-2233

August 5th 7:00 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

August 6th 7:00 p.m.