National Disc Golf Day
It’s National Disc Golf Day and Tina has watched from the sidelines way too long. Let’s play and learn the basics!
Final 9 Sports
5460 5th St.
Rocklin
916-624-7200
http://www.final9sports.com/
Dinner of Hope
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure.
Celebration of Hope
Monday, 8/14, 6 p.m.
Rubino’s Ristorante
Rocklin
510.710.2241
http://northernca.hdsa.org/
Tea Time with Tina
She sits down for a conversation with Sacramento’s new police chief Daniel Hahn.
Chief Hahn Swearing-In Ceremony
3 p.m., Friday, 8/11
Sac State – University Ballroom
5pm, Community BBQ at McClatchy Park
Sourdough & Co.
Tina Macuha pays a visit to this new establishment.
1229 Howe Ave.
Sacramento
916.823.3600
http://sourdoughandcompany.com/
The Color Run 5k
The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.
Learn more
38th Annual Herald Day
Enjoy tasty food, cold beer, music in the park, the parade, browsing local wares, a car and tractor show, a produce show, and catch up with a neighbor.
Herald Park
Herald, California 95638
Saturday, August 5th (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
https://www.facebook.com/HeraldCC
School Shopping Spree
On August 5, The Salvation Army of Woodland will host its “Child Spree” back-to-school shopping event for 75 first grade to high school students.
Salvation Army of Woodland hosts “Child Spree”
1260 E Gibson Rd, Woodland (West entrance)
Saturday, August 5, 2017
7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Gato at Crocker Art
In Gato, kiddos get to step inside the dreams of a giant toy cat, in a calming exhibition with sensors that project moving images and what I would describe is calming, spacey sounds on to the ceiling when the kids step into the space.
Gato at Crocker Art Museum
216 O St.
Sacramento
Kitten Adoption
Front Street animal shelter is trying to break the adoption record with kittens this weekend and we are there as they set up for the adoption event.
$20 kitten adoptions
Petco, 1878 Arden Way
http://frontstreetshelter.org
Do Us A Flavor
Lay’s “Do us a Flavor” contest is back with new flavors! And since Lay’s is an official sponsor to today’s Color Run…we are testing them out!
Vote for Your Favorite Flavor
– Crispy Taco
– Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese
– Fried Green Tomato
Vote: http://dousaflavor.com
Fresh Start Global Car Show
A veteran is trying to help other vets get a helping hand! Joseph Lopez was homeless for 5 years before enlisting, and while there, created the nonprofit charity “Fresh Start Global.”
Fresh Start Global Car Show
Saturday, August 5th
6508 Antelope Rd. # 6510
Citrus Heights
http://www.facebook.com/freshstartglobal
http://www.facebook.com/themisstakendames
National Oyster Day
Station 16
Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento, Ca 95814
916.228.4042
http://www.sacstation16.com/
Ashley Barron
Ashley Barron is a country music singer, performer & entertainer from Sacramento. She is just a life-lovin’ girl with a passion for the deep roots of country music!
- Saturday, August 5th (8:30pm) Stones Gambling Hall, Sacramento
- Sunday, August 13th (5pm) 151 Union Square Club, Grassville
- Friday, August 18th (9pm) Valencia Club, Penryn
- Saturday, August 19th (11:30am) Make A Wish Charity, Sacramento State Capitol Steps
https://www.facebook.com/ashleybarronofficial/
http://www.ashleybarronofficial.com/
Celebrity Wine – Are They Any Good?
From Jay-Z and Dave Matthews to Christie Brinkley and Francis Ford Coppola, more and more celebrities are expanding their resume to include winemaker, but are their wines any good?
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St.
Sacramento
http://www.bevmo.com/
Comedian Tony Roberts
He’s baaaaaack! Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and director Tony Roberts is rocking the house this weekend at Tommy T’s!
Tommy T’s Rancho Cordova
12401 Folsom Blvd.
(916) 608-2233
August 5th 7:00 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
August 6th 7:00 p.m.