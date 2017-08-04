aily List: Best Haircut Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Having trouble finding a hair cut that looks good on you? It might be time to turn to the stars! on the Daily List this morning, see the hairstyle that’s best for you — according to your zodiac sign!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter are coming together for the ultimate doughnut! The mad scientists at Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have put their heads together and come up with, what else? A peanut butter cup doughnut.

Eclipse Chase

Alaska Airlines is chasing “The Great American Eclipse” on August 21, with a special charter flight for select astronomy enthusiasts and eclipse chasers to experience totality from 35,000+ feet above the earth.

https://eclipse.aas.org/

Alaska Airlines Blog

Al Gore

We’re live with Al Gore to talk about his role in the new documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel,” which comes out today nationwide.

https://inconvenientsequel.tumblr.com/

Patti’s Junk-Art

It all started about 20 years ago when she had a beautiful necklace that broke off. She didn’t want to get rid of it, so she started to recreate it. That’s when she started to make old broken jewelry into new and very unique pieces.

http://www.facebook.com/pattisjunkart

Art Exhibit

“Colorful” is a feel-good art exhibit by local artist, Ebony London. The exhibit celebrates all things good about human beings, including unity, support, self-love and facial hair!

“Colorful”

A Fine Art Exhibit by Ebony London

Saturday, Aug. 5th, 2017

Artisan Gallery

1901 Del Paso Blvd. Suite A

Sacramento

http://www.ebonylondon.com/

Sac Republic Pizza

A local Republic fan just won free Papa Murphy’s for a year! She is getting first pizza this morning made by two special pizza makers.

SRFC vs. Whitecaps

Saturday @ 8 p.m.

http://republicfc.com

http://papamurphys.com

Barista On Wheels

It’s a cup of joe on wheels. This morning we’re rolling with the wandering barista. Danielle Sanders was in real estate for 20 years. She loves coffee, people, and driving, so one day she decided that it was time to do something that would combine all three things. That’s how she came up with the coffee on wheels concept.

Instagram @wandering_barista

http://Facebook.Com/wanderingbarista

Toolbelt Tina

Toolbelt Tina is getting to work with local students taking part in the Salvation Army construction training program.

http://www.gosalarmy.org

http://www.facebook.com/deloro

http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto



Skin Storiez

A freelance photographer and music video director has published a book called “Skin Stories” that features his interviews with entertainers and celebrities about their tattoos along with a photo shoot of them.

http://www.quarbrown.com

IG @quarbrown

Girls Rock!

Girls Rock Sacramento is a nonprofit organization that helps girls and those who identify as girls build self-esteem through music education, collaboration, empowerment, a supportive community of peers and mentors, and the development of leadership skills.

Teen Camp Showcase

August 5, 2017, 11 a.m.

1417 R Street Sacramento

http://girlsrocksacramento.com

Miss Teen California Latina

This morning we’ll chat with the newly crowned Miss Teen California Latina of Modesto before she competes in Miss Teen USA Latina next week in Chicago.

http://www.missuslatina.com/TeenMain.html

https://www.instagram.com/missuslatina/

916 Shoe Repair

We featured this family-run Roseville shoe repair business years ago. And after the patriarch of the family died, they sold it. But the lure of the trade was too much and now they’re back in, with a fresh start in a different spot — and with a bizarre twist!

916 Shoe Repair

333 E. Bidwell, Folsom

(916) 984-5262

Twin Lake Backpack Drive

The Twin Lakes Food Bank’s “Back to School” event provides at risk children in our communities with new backpacks filled with basic school supplies including:

· Payless Shoe Source gift card

· Package of new socks

· Dental kit

· Nutritious bag of healthy snacks from Raley’s Food for Families program

· Kid’s haircut at event

To donate, log onto http://www.twinlakesfoodbank.org.

Vintage Sale

We’re previewing the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop’s vintage event sale before they open the doors at 10 a.m.!

http://www.cancer.org

National Underwear Day

Saturday is National Underwear Day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate a little early, because why not?

Yumm Clothing

Yumm Clothing was started in October, 2013 in Oakdale by CEO Robert Barnhart. He had a vision of designing fashionable streetwear and promoting a positive lifestyle.

http://www.yummclothing.com

Personal IG: @yummgod

Twitter @yumm_clothing

IG @yumm_clothing

Facebook: Yumm Clothing