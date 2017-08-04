Age Men First See Pornography Can Dictate How They’ll Treat Women, Study Finds

CBS Local– How early a boy is exposed to pornography is an indicator of how he’ll treat women later in life, according to a new study.

Researchers studied 330 male college students and found that the earlier boys saw pornography, the more likely they are to want power over women. The later a boy saw pornography, means it is more likely he will behave in a “playboy behavior.” The average age for a boy first seeing pornography is 13.37 years old.

“We found that the younger a man was when he first viewed pornography, the more likely he was to want power over women,” said lead researcher Alyssa Bischmann, New York Times. “The older a man was when he first viewed pornography, the more likely he would want to engage in playboy behavior.”

The findings were unexpected, according to the researchers.

“That finding has sparked many more questions and potential research ideas because it was so unexpected based on what we know about gender role socialization and media exposure,” said co-author Chrissy Richardson.