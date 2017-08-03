Daily List: 3 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent

If saving money is one of your priorities, then renting might be a better option for you.

Read more

Just Between Friends Sale

We get a sneak peek of all the stuff up for sale!

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm

Saturday: 9am-7pm

Sunday: 9am-1pm ***50% Off Sale

Folsom Sports Complex

66 Clarksville Road, Folsom

Free Admission Passes Available Online

http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com

First Thursday Night Art Walk

Yuba City’s Downtown Association is throwing a First Thursday Night Artwalk/Stroll the City 80’s style.

Downtown Yuba City

80’s Theme

5-9 p.m.

Eclipse Chaser

Calling all eclipse chasers: Enter to win and prepare for the “Great American Eclipse”!!!



https://eclipse.aas.org/

Calling all eclipse chasers: Enter to win and prepare for the “Great American Eclipse”

From Tent to Food Truck

MASA Grand Opening

From 5-8p on S Street between 7th and 8th Street

http://www.masasac.com

(916) 287-0991

Yard Sale on Steroids

Divine Savior Catholic Church

Thursday, August 3rd 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 4th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

24th Annual Rummage Sale

9079 Greenback Lane

Orangevale

https://www.divinesavior.com/ohana/

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Gus is a super friendly guy. He loves to be brushed and butt you with his precious head. He has the softest purr ever and is quite the lap lover and a leaner. He likes to lean against your chest. Such a precious boy! He lived with a female cat that has been adopted and they were the best of pals.



Name: Gus

Age: 10 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Grey

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Adoption Fee: $5

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Butterscotch

Girls Rock Sacramento Showcase

Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m.

Ace Of Spades

1417 R St., Sacramento

(916) 930-0220

Small House Revamp

Design Shop Interiors & Staging

http://designshopinteriors.com/

IG: @DESIGNSHOPINTERIORS

USA Softball of Sacramento

USA Softball Girls Fastpitch 14U Class B Western National Championships!! Games all week long from August 1-6 at Maidu Park in Roseville bringing 600 youth softball players to the fields!

http://www.usasoftballsacramento.org

info@usasoftballsacramento.org

Placer Valley Tourism (Tournament Sponsor)

http://www.placertourism.com

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Being Stood Up

Did your date pull a disappearing act before you even got the chance to know each other? Take heart, you might’ve just dodged a bullet! Here’s how to keep it from throwing you off your dating game.

Read More

Mommy Moment

We’re featuring a dadtrepreneur!

Kelly Works With Wood

(530) 333-3505

https://www.facebook.com/Kelly-Works-With-Wood-854477141381427/