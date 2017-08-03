Daily List: 3 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent
If saving money is one of your priorities, then renting might be a better option for you.
Just Between Friends Sale
We get a sneak peek of all the stuff up for sale!
Tomorrow: 9am-5pm
Saturday: 9am-7pm
Sunday: 9am-1pm ***50% Off Sale
Folsom Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road, Folsom
Free Admission Passes Available Online
http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com
First Thursday Night Art Walk
Yuba City’s Downtown Association is throwing a First Thursday Night Artwalk/Stroll the City 80’s style.
Downtown Yuba City
80’s Theme
5-9 p.m.
Eclipse Chaser
Calling all eclipse chasers: Enter to win and prepare for the “Great American Eclipse”!!!
https://eclipse.aas.org/
From Tent to Food Truck
MASA Grand Opening
From 5-8p on S Street between 7th and 8th Street
http://www.masasac.com
(916) 287-0991
Yard Sale on Steroids
Divine Savior Catholic Church
Thursday, August 3rd 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, August 4th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 5th 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
24th Annual Rummage Sale
9079 Greenback Lane
Orangevale
https://www.divinesavior.com/ohana/
I’m Cute…Adopt Me!
Gus is a super friendly guy. He loves to be brushed and butt you with his precious head. He has the softest purr ever and is quite the lap lover and a leaner. He likes to lean against your chest. Such a precious boy! He lived with a female cat that has been adopted and they were the best of pals.
Name: Gus
Age: 10 years old
Sex: Male
Color: Grey
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Adoption Fee: $5
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Butterscotch
Girls Rock Sacramento Showcase
Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m.
Ace Of Spades
1417 R St., Sacramento
(916) 930-0220
Small House Revamp
Design Shop Interiors & Staging
http://designshopinteriors.com/
IG: @DESIGNSHOPINTERIORS
USA Softball of Sacramento
USA Softball Girls Fastpitch 14U Class B Western National Championships!! Games all week long from August 1-6 at Maidu Park in Roseville bringing 600 youth softball players to the fields!
http://www.usasoftballsacramento.org
info@usasoftballsacramento.org
Placer Valley Tourism (Tournament Sponsor)
http://www.placertourism.com
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Being Stood Up
Did your date pull a disappearing act before you even got the chance to know each other? Take heart, you might’ve just dodged a bullet! Here’s how to keep it from throwing you off your dating game.
Mommy Moment
We’re featuring a dadtrepreneur!
Kelly Works With Wood
(530) 333-3505
https://www.facebook.com/Kelly-Works-With-Wood-854477141381427/