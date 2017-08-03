Lawn Signs Rankle Neighbors, Homeowners Association

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — A sign of the times is causing some consternation between a homeowner, neighbors and a homeowners association.

The sign kerfuffle began when Diane Durston saw signs at a women’s march and decided to buy them for her neighbors. But not everyone thought the signs should stand.

“It’s really about our values in a time of great divisiveness and rhetoric,” she said.

The sign, in the shape of the American flag, includes such statements as “Science is Real,” “Love is Love,” and “Black Lives Matter.”

One neighbor we spoke with didn’t think the signs should be taken down, but does agree with the homeowners association, which sent out letters asking residents to consider taking the signs down.