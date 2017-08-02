Daily List: The 3 Best Days to Buy Plane Tickets this Month

Trains, Sports and Toys Auction

Trains, Toys and Sports Memorabilia Auction!! For the first time, Witherell’s is auctioning 160 lots of toy trains and trucks-most of which are made of tin-and sports memorabilia from former Sacramento Kings players, golf legend Tiger Woods and other famous sports personalities.

Public Preview Tomorrow (Aug. 3)

9am-1pm

Witherell’s Annex

1925 C Street, Sacramento

(916) 446-6490

Watt Avenue RT Improvement

It’s been more than a month since Alex Ladwig a Deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was shot at the Watt Ave RT station in North Highlands while fighting with a suspect.

Minority Mental Health

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population.

Milkshake House

The winner of Calling All Dreamers is Milkshake House. They are planning on opening next year in Old Sac with milkshakes with a political theme.

Sactown Feature Preview

Eat. Drink. Play. Love. If you think you know Napa and Sonoma, think again! We’ve got the skinny on the region’s newest hot spots (and updates on a few old favorites), just in time to celebrate the harvest season!

Student Hot Sauce Business

Sac High students start their own hot sauce business! A senior project for a high school business class is now a reality! We meet the four young entrepreneurs behind Sangre Del Dragon hot sauce!!!

Instagram @sangredeldragon

The students can be contacted at: sangredeldragon17@gmail.com

Kids Back To School

Not everyone is ready for back to school. That’s why First Day helps more than 1,000 low-income students with clothes, shoes and backpacks so they can start prepared. They are getting set up for their event happening on Friday.

Small Town, Big Mayor

Mayor John Henry Berry is trying to preserve a way of life that is rapidly slipping away in America.

Veteran Therapy Dog Training

Performance Dogs in Training in Elverta is a training facility for agility, herding and service.

Performance Dogs in Training

7089 Pleasant Grove Rd

Pleasant Grove

(916) 655-1558

Dishin’ With Tina: Kabob Palace

1850 Del Paso Rd. #4

Sacramento

916.285.0313

Boys & Girls Club Students

The Bank of America Student Leaders Program is a nationwide program that provides hands-on leadership training for local high school students who are engaged community citizens.

Miss Saigon

College-aged actors bring Miss Saigon to life on the young actors stage.

24th Street Theatre

2791 24th St

Sacramento

Runs Through Aug 6

$15-$17

Manly Minute: 5 Insomnia Mistakes

Some guys are lucky to fall asleep within minutes after their heads hit the pillow. But if you’re not one of them, sleep can feel more elusive than that 300-pound bench press you’ve been hoping for.

