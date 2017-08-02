Daily List: The 3 Best Days to Buy Plane Tickets this Month
http://www.farecompare.com/travel-advice/buy-cheapest-airline-tickets-summer/
Trains, Sports and Toys Auction
Trains, Toys and Sports Memorabilia Auction!! For the first time, Witherell’s is auctioning 160 lots of toy trains and trucks-most of which are made of tin-and sports memorabilia from former Sacramento Kings players, golf legend Tiger Woods and other famous sports personalities.
Public Preview Tomorrow (Aug. 3)
9am-1pm
Witherell’s Annex
1925 C Street, Sacramento
(916) 446-6490
http://www.witherells.com
Watt Avenue RT Improvement
It’s been more than a month since Alex Ladwig a Deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was shot at the Watt Ave RT station in North Highlands while fighting with a suspect.
http://www.sacrt.com/
Minority Mental Health
According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population.
http://drdelvena.help/
Milkshake House
The winner of Calling All Dreamers is Milkshake House. They are planning on opening next year in Old Sac with milkshakes with a political theme.
Sactown Feature Preview
Eat. Drink. Play. Love. If you think you know Napa and Sonoma, think again! We’ve got the skinny on the region’s newest hot spots (and updates on a few old favorites), just in time to celebrate the harvest season!
http://www.SactownMag.com
Student Hot Sauce Business
Sac High students start their own hot sauce business! A senior project for a high school business class is now a reality! We meet the four young entrepreneurs behind Sangre Del Dragon hot sauce!!!
Instagram @sangredeldragon
The students can be contacted at: sangredeldragon17@gmail.com
Kids Back To School
Not everyone is ready for back to school. That’s why First Day helps more than 1,000 low-income students with clothes, shoes and backpacks so they can start prepared. They are getting set up for their event happening on Friday.
http://www.aboutkidz.com
Small Town, Big Mayor
Mayor John Henry Berry is trying to preserve a way of life that is rapidly slipping away in America.
http://uptv.com/shows/small-town-big-mayor/
Veteran Therapy Dog Training
Performance Dogs in Training in Elverta is a training facility for agility, herding and service.
Performance Dogs in Training
7089 Pleasant Grove Rd
Pleasant Grove
(916) 655-1558
http://www.anewleashonlifeCA.org
Dishin’ With Tina: Kabob Palace
1850 Del Paso Rd. #4
Sacramento
916.285.0313
http://kabobpalace-sacramento.com/
Boys & Girls Club Students
The Bank of America Student Leaders Program is a nationwide program that provides hands-on leadership training for local high school students who are engaged community citizens.
http://www.bankofamerica.com/studentleaders
Miss Saigon
College-aged actors bring Miss Saigon to life on the young actors stage.
24th Street Theatre
2791 24th St
Sacramento
Runs Through Aug 6
$15-$17
Manly Minute: 5 Insomnia Mistakes
Some guys are lucky to fall asleep within minutes after their heads hit the pillow. But if you’re not one of them, sleep can feel more elusive than that 300-pound bench press you’ve been hoping for.
