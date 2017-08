MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who’s considered to be at-risk.

Joseph Falcone, 71, was last seen this morning at 11:45 near Downtown Modesto. He was wearing a red and black long-sleeved flannel shirt and blue jeans. Police believe he could be headed to Turlock.

Falcone’s photo shows him with a beard, but he is now clean-shaven.

Anyone with information about Falcone’s location is asked to dial 911.