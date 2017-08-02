Man Asking For Job Gets Wish After His Image Was Posted To Social Media

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A man standing with a sign on the corner of a local street wasn’t looking for a handout, he was looking for work. And tonight, a moving company came through with the right offer.

Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Trujillo of Fair Oaks has been out of a job since his car broke down a few months ago.

Recently, he’s been standing at the corner of Madison and Hazel avenues looking for work. Trujillo’s wish came true this week when the owner of a local moving company decided to take a chance and hire him.

“I’m very excited, I’m stoked. I got my little sandwich and water and I’m ready to go,” said Trujillo.

A jack of many trades, Trujillo specializes in construction. On Tuesday, he was moving furniture.

“I’m ready to work all day long,” Trujillo said.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Trujillo.

Every morning around 6 a.m. Trujillo walked to the intersection of Madison and Hazel avenues in Fair Oaks where he held up a sign that read: “Hard worker. Needing job”.

“People try to give me money and I turn them down saying ‘I don’t need your money, I need a job,'” said Trujillo.

Trujillo’s hard work is paying off. He was approached by a woman Monday who posted a photo on social media, trying get him a job. Twenty-four hours later, Trujillo’s photo and video had thousands of views and he landed a job with a local moving company.

“I have probably about 200 people wanting to give me a job right now,” said Trujillo.

“My guys saw him holding a sign and said ‘you’ve got to give this guy a call,'” Kevin McInerney said.

McInerney is the first to take a chance on Trujillo, and so, far he says he’s happy with his decision.

“He immediately took charge and I can tell he’s paying attention to what we are doing,” McInerney added.

McInerney says he plans to keep Trujillo employed with his company. He says an honest worker is rare to come by.

From jobless to getting hundreds of offers within 24 hours, Trujillo says he’s ready to begin a new chapter and rebuild his life.

“Thank you Jesus!” exclaimed Trujillo.

Trujillo says his goal for the next year is to get a new car and open his own tile and marble company.