BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against California’s Department of Water Resources.

The suit alleges the agency is responsible for damages to JEM Farms, an approximately 2,000-acre Walnut farm downstream from the Oroville Dam on the Feather River. Heavy rains caused flooding back in February.

The suit also names the “division of safety of dams” saying that both “acted recklessly and with intent” by failing to fix known problems with the spillway.