Suspect Accused Of Shooting Yuba County Deputies Shot And Killed

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The suspect accused of shooting two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies has been killed.

During a press conference Tuesday, Yuba County Sheriff Steven Dufor said a man matching the description of a suspect who shot deputies was found dead in a rural home.

The scene is along Marysville Road, near the communities of Oregon House and Dobbins, and is still active.

The incident started just after 8:30 a.m. when a deputy described as a 14-year veteran of the department responded to a disturbance over marijuana plants. He arrived at the scene and tried to sort out the disturbance, but was unable to locate the suspect.

A short time later, a second deputy, described as a 10-year veteran of the department, arrived at the scene spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect running towards a residence about 100 yards up the hill.

Around 9:35 a.m., a third deputy, described as a 22-year-veteran, arrived at the scene and joined the two other deputies in their search.

The first two deputies went to the front door of the home, while the third when to the back to cover the back door. The two talked to the resident inside and were granted permission to search the home — although the resident didn’t think anyone was inside. After clearing the residence, they got into a gunfight with the suspect. The suspect hit the 14-year deputy once in the lower pelvis and thigh. The 10-year veteran was shot once in the arm and possibly a second time.

The 22-year veteran reported the deputies were down. He went inside the residence twice and got the deputies out.

Four separate SWAT teams responded to the scene. Around 2 p.m. SWAT members went inside the residence and found the suspect dead of gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect died from gunshot wounds he received during the shootout with the two deputies.

The suspect has not been identified.

Dufor confirms the injured deputies were airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital where they were conscious, responsive and stable. The 14-year deputy was able to provide information about the shooting.