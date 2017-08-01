Police Across The Country Participating In National Night Out

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police officers across the country are getting the chance to meet people in several neighborhoods to help promote police-community partnerships as part of National Night Out.

Here at home, many events are planned around the community including more than 90 taking place in Stockton where police officers have seen crime slowly decrease over the last year.

National Night Out is helping raise drug and crime prevention awareness while generating support for anti-crime efforts.

It’s a night designed to strengthen community spirits and the bond between police and community.

Organizers say National Night Out is sending a strong message to criminals that the community is fighting back.

Last year was the lowest year of overall crime Stockton had experience in the last 16 years. Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones says the slow decrease is encouraging but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Events like this, the chief says helps build trust while educating the community.

“It’s important for us to let the community know more about the police department, more on how we fight crime and then what their part is in it so it’s truly a partnership. We don’t expect the community to do it all alone, and we can’t expect the police department to do it all alone. It’s a true partnership,” said Jones.

Many other neighborhoods are also putting together small events for national night out. Some events include free haircuts and manicures and prize giveaways.