Daily List: 3 Best Buys for August

There’s no major commercial holiday in August — 4th of July last month, Labor Day next month — but it’s still a busy month for retailers – and that means deal hunters should be on the look out!

Jack’s Famous Salsa

It all started about 40 years ago. Jack used to make salsa for his friends and family. He used to put it into bottles and give it as Christmas and birthday presents. People started to ask to buy his salsa and next thing he knew, he was in business. He’s now been in business for two years.

http://www.jacksfamoussalsa.com

http://www.facebook.com/jacksfamoussalsa

Baby Princess Pictures

Disney princess newborn pictures? Yes, please! A local photographer photographed newborn babies in princess dresses and the pictures have gone viral! Disney even posted them on their page!

Belly Beautiful Portraits

720 Sunrise Blvd. Suite 206B

Roseville

info@bellybeautifulportraits.com

916-749-4438

http://www.bellybeautifulportraits.com/

https://www.sewtrendyaccessories.com/

Food For Thought

There’s a monthly series called food for thought where the city’s movers and shakers get together to discuss food, drink, and agriculture. Two founders of successful restaurants will give info about how to make it and do things that are unique and will get people in your doors. To preview the event tonight, they are coming up with a concept for Chops.

Food for Thought

California Groundbreakers

Tonight 6:15- 8 PM

CLARA Auditorium

http://www.californiagroundbreakers.org

Working Cats

The “Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats,” a 501(c)(3) based in Los Angeles, is bringing 25-30 “working cats” to 6 different wineries here for permanent jobs – saving them from Death Row — helping the wineries get rid of rodents that cost the wineries countless dollars in losses every year.

http://www.kittybungalow.org/

Konkrete

Konkrete is a dancer from Sacramento.

http://instagram.com/officialkonkrete

Best Donuts In The U.S.

The secret is out! Modesto residents have always know that the best place in town to find a delicious donut is Mr. T’s! but now everyone in the country knows that Mr. T’s donuts are one of the best in the country.

https://www.facebook.com/Mr.Ts.Donuts/

Modstock Music Festival

Modesto rocks! Today we’ll get a sample of what’s in store for this Sunday’s huge Modstock Music Festival. Thirty student bands take the stage to perform live for over 20,000 music lovers.

Sunday, August 6

10 a.m.

Graceada Park

401 Needham St.

Modesto

https://www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest/

The Model Bakery In Napa

The Model Bakery allegedly has Oprah Winfrey’s favorite English muffins. They open at 6:30 a.m., so we’re looking at what makes it so special as we fuel up for a long day at Raiders camp.

Website

Platinum Photo Booth

The Platinum Photo Booth was founded by Erin Michele Doran, who has been in the wedding industry for over ten years. She decided to offer her clients a service that was unique to where she works in Modesto.

https://www.instagram.com/theplatinumphotobooth/

http://www.theplatinumphotobooth.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Things To Watch For At Raiders Camp

No team has greater expectations this football season that the Oakland Raiders. And with their time running out in Oakland fans are even more eager to see the team and witness their success before leaving the bay.

http://www.raiders.com/