Detectives: Sex Offender Arrested; Had Been Seen At Youth Baseball Games

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who authorities say had been spotted at children’s baseball games has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they warned parents back in June that George Matson, who failed to register as a sex offender in California, had been spotted at youth baseball games in the area.

On Monday, detectives say an observant dad spotted Matson at a field and called 911. Deputies responded and arrested Matson on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives say baseball equipment was found in Matson’s car when he was arrested.

Watson is being held at Auburn Main Jail on $25,000 bail.