Google To Invest $50 Million To Prepare Job Seekers For The ‘Future Of Work’

CBS Local — Google will invest $50 million “for the changing nature of work,” starting with investments in the U.S. and Europe to train job seekers and improve working conditions for others, the company announced last week.

The move was announced by Google.org, the organization’s philanthropic arm. The commitment involves studying the economic consequences that were precipitated largely by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

“[We] recognize that the way we work is changing, and we want to make sure that as many people as possible can make the most of the new jobs, industries and opportunities that are emerging—some of which we couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago,” said Google.org President Jacquelline Fuller, in a blog post unveiling the campaign.

The money being set aside for Google.org’s effort will go to groups like Code for America and Social Finance, a nonprofit based in the U.S. that will study the cost effectiveness and success of youth-training programs.

Google.org has also set aside money from the $50 million fund for “improving the job quality for low-wage workers,” Fuller said. One of the grantees is the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which seeks to alleviate the financial burden associated with not being able to work due to injury or similar reasons. Google.org said it would help the alliance “market and translate the service.”

The $50 million fund will also include $2 million dedicated to researching the “future of work,” which includes “ways to better anticipate and understand what the world’s fast-changing workforce will need in the years to come and how technology can help produce positive outcomes,” Google.org said.

But Fuller’s announcement did not address the specific technological advances that have already been displacing workers — such as automation and artificial intelligence, which Google has been ardently pioneering and supporting.

Google.org did, however, acknowledge the consequences of those technological progressions.

“More than a third of jobs are likely to require skills that are uncommon in today’s workforce,” the company said.

