GameStop Is Staying Open On Thanksgiving For First Time In Three Years

CBS Local — As Black Friday continues to infringe more on Thanksgiving by the year, GameStop has confirmed reports that they are going to be open on the holiday. This will mark the first time in three years that GameStop will conduct business on Thanksgiving.

The company had previously made a big deal of staying closed on Thanksgiving “out of respect” for its employees and their families. But the company says store associates and guests have since clamored for their stores to be open on the holiday.

“To better serve our guests with their evolving holiday shopping needs, this year GameStop will open its stores for a shortened and limited time on Thanksgiving Day,” GameStop told Kotaku. “Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this. We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic.”

Thanksgiving falls on one of GameStop’s biggest selling periods as Christmas is right around the corner.