Sacramento-Area Cooling Centers

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach well into the triple digits, and in order to help residents stay cool, some local cities are opening their doors. Here’s a list of some cooling centers in our area.

Rancho Cordova

City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive

Aug. 1, noon-6 p.m.

Signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.

Roseville

Downtown Library

225 Taylor Street

Monday through Thursday 10 a.m–9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Friday

*Extended hours till 9:00 p.m. at the Downtown Library location only on Tuesday, August 1 – Wednesday, August 2 to serve as a cooling center but may be extended based on high temperatures.

Maidu Library

1530 Maidu Drive

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Friday

Martha Riley Community Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Friday

Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Friday

Yuba City

Yuba City Senior Center

777 Ainsley Avenue

Aug. 1-3