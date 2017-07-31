Infamous Cubs Fan Steve Bartman Gets World Series Ring

CBS Local — Redemption has finally come for one of the most infamous fans in baseball history, Steve Bartman. The Cubs fan, who interfered with a critical play in the 2003 National League Championship Series, which Chicago eventually lost, is being given his own 2016 World Series ring.

Here's a look at the World Series ring the #Cubs are giving to Steve Bartman. It's even personalized! pic.twitter.com/myFqTRl7lZ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 31, 2017

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts issued a statement explaining why the team decided to give Bartman the diamond-encrusted piece of history.

“We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series,” Ricketts said in a statement.

The owner was referring to the relentless public scorn Bartman received from Cubs fans after the 2003 playoffs. Bartman became a scapegoat for Chicago’s collapse to the Marlins and for prolonging the team’s century-long title drought. He was forced to retreat from public life and even received death threats from angry fans.

The Cubs finally won the World Series last year after 108 seasons; defeating the Indians in a thrilling seven-game series. “I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over,” Steve Bartman said in a statement. “My family and I will cherish it for generations,” the Cubs fan added.

The ring contains 108 diamonds; one for each of the 108 years Chicago went without a World Series title.

[H/T: CBS Chicago]