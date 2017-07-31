National Mutt Day!
Your dog will have its day! Email us pictures of your mutt! GoodDay@kmaxtv.com
Daily List: 3 Things to Remember When Traveling with Kids
There’s still time to squeeze in a family vacation before the kids go back to school, but you need a strategy if it involves going through an airport! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things to keep in mind if you’re traveling with kids this summer!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/christine-knight/15-tips-for-traveling-with-kids_b_8040978.html
Check This Out
Forget your basic tees and hats, football and baseball is now a lot more fashionable with new styles from Dooney & Bourke’s NFL and MLB collections!
http://www.dooney.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/
https://www.dooney.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/
Backpack Giveaway
As summer dwindles away, it’s once again time for families to gear up for the first day of school! It’s still hard to believe many kids don’t have a backpack or school supplies!
Saturday August 5
9:30AM-1PM
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St, Rocklin
More Info: (916) 780-1873
http://destinycommunity.org/
Meatless Monday
We talk meatless Monday with KHTK’s Damien Barling! He’s a vegan and bringing in treats that even Ken the carnivore will like!
https://lawsonwellness.wordpress.com/2013/01/29/all-natural-chocolate-chip-cookies/
Multi-Use Ties
The Multi-Use Bag Tie is a reusable little gadget that’s so quick and easy to use, just about everyone in the household can use and benefit from its use.
https://www.multiusetie.com/product-use
Candles For A Cause
A local woman is using her soy candle business to bring awareness to a rare genetic disease that’s affected her family for generations.
Walk for PKD
Sunday Sept. 24
Sacramento
PKD Foundation (Sign up for Walk for PKD or make a donation) – http://www.pkdcure.org
Walk for PKD on Sunday, September 24 at the State Capitol at 10am.
PKD Candle Fundraiser (Ongoing) – http://www.fragrantfarmhouse.com
Fundraiser Auction (Aug 8-11) – Instagram @pkdhuntinforacure
Email us at pkdhuntinforacure@gmail.com
Lunar Lunacy Ride
The countdown is on for this weekend’s big Lunar Lunacy Ride! It’s not too late to register and get in on the late-night fun!
Saturday August 5
7pm-11pm
Ride Starts & Ends:
Capitol Mall Greens
5th and 7th Streets, Downtown Sacramento
916-542-8844
DISCOUNT FOR GOOD DAY VIEWERS!!
ENTER CODE ‘GOODDAYSAC’
$5 off online registration
http://www.lunarlunacyride.com/
LUMA: Art in Darkness
Since the 1987 Michael Marlin has been bringing awareness to the loss of our night skies due to light pollution.
Shows Thursday-Sunday Thru August 13
Mont Bleu
South Lake Tahoe
Tickets: 800 BE LUCKY
http://www.lumatheater.com
Mommy Moment
The world’s first-of-its-kind pregnancy wearable.
https://bloomlife.com/how-it-works/
Pits R Us Animal Rescue
http://www.pitsrus.org
Manly Minute – 5 Reasons To Go Vegan
USA Today reported that nearly 50 percent of Americans are trying to cut down on meat, while approximately one-fifth of students are vegetarian, vegan, or trying to eat less meat. It’s definitely a topic that is trending these days – and for good reason apparently. But why should you go vegan?
https://nutriciously.com/why-go-vegan/