National Mutt Day!

Daily List: 3 Things to Remember When Traveling with Kids

There’s still time to squeeze in a family vacation before the kids go back to school, but you need a strategy if it involves going through an airport! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things to keep in mind if you’re traveling with kids this summer!

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/christine-knight/15-tips-for-traveling-with-kids_b_8040978.html

Check This Out

Forget your basic tees and hats, football and baseball is now a lot more fashionable with new styles from Dooney & Bourke’s NFL and MLB collections!

http://www.dooney.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/

https://www.dooney.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/

Backpack Giveaway

As summer dwindles away, it’s once again time for families to gear up for the first day of school! It’s still hard to believe many kids don’t have a backpack or school supplies!

Saturday August 5

9:30AM-1PM

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St, Rocklin

More Info: (916) 780-1873

http://destinycommunity.org/

Meatless Monday

We talk meatless Monday with KHTK’s Damien Barling! He’s a vegan and bringing in treats that even Ken the carnivore will like!

https://lawsonwellness.wordpress.com/2013/01/29/all-natural-chocolate-chip-cookies/

Multi-Use Ties

The Multi-Use Bag Tie is a reusable little gadget that’s so quick and easy to use, just about everyone in the household can use and benefit from its use.

https://www.multiusetie.com/product-use

Candles For A Cause

A local woman is using her soy candle business to bring awareness to a rare genetic disease that’s affected her family for generations.

Walk for PKD

Sunday Sept. 24

Sacramento

PKD Foundation (Sign up for Walk for PKD or make a donation) – http://www.pkdcure.org

Walk for PKD on Sunday, September 24 at the State Capitol at 10am.

PKD Candle Fundraiser (Ongoing) – http://www.fragrantfarmhouse.com

Fundraiser Auction (Aug 8-11) – Instagram @pkdhuntinforacure

Email us at pkdhuntinforacure@gmail.com

Lunar Lunacy Ride

The countdown is on for this weekend’s big Lunar Lunacy Ride! It’s not too late to register and get in on the late-night fun!

Saturday August 5

7pm-11pm

Ride Starts & Ends:

Capitol Mall Greens

5th and 7th Streets, Downtown Sacramento

916-542-8844

http://www.lunarlunacyride.com/

LUMA: Art in Darkness

Since the 1987 Michael Marlin has been bringing awareness to the loss of our night skies due to light pollution.

Shows Thursday-Sunday Thru August 13

Mont Bleu

South Lake Tahoe

Tickets: 800 BE LUCKY

http://www.lumatheater.com

Mommy Moment

The world’s first-of-its-kind pregnancy wearable.

https://bloomlife.com/how-it-works/

Pits R Us Animal Rescue

http://www.pitsrus.org

Manly Minute – 5 Reasons To Go Vegan

USA Today reported that nearly 50 percent of Americans are trying to cut down on meat, while approximately one-fifth of students are vegetarian, vegan, or trying to eat less meat. It’s definitely a topic that is trending these days – and for good reason apparently. But why should you go vegan?

https://nutriciously.com/why-go-vegan/